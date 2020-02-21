Rolling Out a Radically New Game Plan
Revamp your goals for the year with an extra dose of gratitude for your shoppers and suppliers.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Stuart Cohen
If your moans and groans are already sounding much like they did in 2019, then it may be time for a full-blown business makeover. If you’ve been putting in more time and taking out less profit, I suggest you stop, drop and roll out a radically new game plan.
It’s easy to blame shoppers and suppliers. However, they can’t be blamed for a no-growth/ slow-growth business, especially in today’s booming marketplace. Shoppers are shopping. Suppliers are supplying. The real question is, how well are you advising?
A Teaspoon of Tenacity
This year can be your best ever. All you need is a makeover in attitude and aptitude—plus a heaping teaspoon of tenacity.
I believe all business owners should indulge in a full-blown makeover—whether profits are poor or peak. Exceptional entrepreneurs don’t leave winning streaks and losing streaks to chance. The makeover starts by changing your narratives.
Love Your Shoppers
First, love your shoppers with renewed zeal and a gratitude attitude. They’re calling you because they’re afraid of making mistakes and of missing out. Truth be told, they want someone to blame should something go wrong. Prove your worth and welcome the challenges they bring. First, if you don’t favor the products they’re asking for, consider a makeover of your marketing message. It’s your responsibility to drive the leads you desire most. Be crystal clear in describing what you do and for whom.
Love Your Suppliers
Second, love your suppliers with renewed expectations and a gratitude attitude. I’m not aware of any other industry that nourishes and supports its primary distribution channel with such commitment.
If you’re not happy with your roster of preferred suppliers, revamp your list, and be crystal clear on why you recommend certain products over others.
When is it time to change course and write a radically new game plan? When you believe that more is possible.
The business plan you wrote a dozen years ago is now hopelessly irrelevant and the plan you wrote last year has aged—and not like a fine wine. A business makeover is an essential, activity that turns intention to application and complacency to tenacity.
