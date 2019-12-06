Last updated: 11:00 PM ET, Fri December 06 2019

Romance Your Clients With Aruba

Help your clients plan their dream wedding or honeymoon in Aruba.

AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Linda Truilo

Flamingo on Renaissance Island in Aruba
PHOTO: Flamingo on Renaissance Island in Aruba (photo courtesy of DenisTangneyJr/E+/Getty Images Plus)

Travel Agent Academy’s online Aruba Certified Expert program will soon launch the Aruba Weddings Specialist chapter providing you with resources to give your clients the full picture of how an Aruba wedding—or proposal, guys/girls getaway, honeymoon or vow renewal—can be everything your clients envision.

When dreaming of a beach wedding, what couple wouldn’t love the promise of a sunny day and warm gentle breeze? While nothing in life is 100 percent guaranteed, Aruba, which lies outside the Caribbean’s hurricane belt, does enjoy almost daily sunshine, making it a superb year-round choice for anyone wishing to celebrate special events or just have fun.

Travel advisors seeking to increase wedding sales can mention Aruba’s gorgeous weather to plant the idea of a destination wedding. The Aruba Weddings Specialist chapter will provide the tools needed to follow through. It dives deep into the many ways to celebrate romance, connecting agents with event venues, detailing activities for couples and guests, and suggesting natural wonders to serve as inspiring backdrops.

Much To Do

You’ll learn how to help create almost any scene your clients dream up. For example:

—A proposal while sky diving, horseback-riding over dramatic terrain, hiking a mountain or strolling along a beautiful beach

—A guys/girls getaway with golf, casino hopping, deep-sea fishing, shopping or unwinding by a luxurious pool

—A honeymoon complemented by a choice of art galleries, spas, festivals and over 200 restaurants.

Advisors will get the inside track on the most romantic beaches, toes-in-the-sand dining options, unique excursion operators, accommodations such as over-water huts and scenic proposal spots.

Plan the Event

Resorts, wedding planners and vendors abound for customizing events from casual to elegant. Travel advisors will learn about the marriage requirements and services available, including information essential for LGBTQ couples.

One Happy Island

Representing over 90 nationalities, Arubans are diverse but unified by a genuine sense of hospitality. A cosmopolitan mindset prevails throughout the island, making it easy for you to position Aruba as a place where all visitors can come to relax and just be themselves.

