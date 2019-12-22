Sarasota: A Cultural Gem in a Beachfront Setting
With top cultural attractions as plentiful as its white-sand beaches and nature preserves, Florida’s Sarasota County dazzles the curious traveler. Not only is it home to Siesta Beach, consistently ranked among America’s best, but it also boasts a professional opera company, ballet and orchestra, as well as a lauded culinary scene, art exhibitions, botanical gardens and even its own style of architecture—Sarasota Modern. And Sarasota’s historic connection to the circus business yields fascinating diversions for young visitors, from kid-friendly museums to performance lessons.
A Rich Past
Sarasota’s penchant for delighting and inspiring stems partly from the philanthropy of circus owner, developer and art collector John Ringling and his wife, Mable, who hosted celebrities here in the 1910s and 1920s. Their main legacy is the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, showcasing such attractions as:
—Ca’ d’Zan – the Ringlings’ elaborately decorated, Venetian Gothic waterfront mansion;
—Historic Circus Museum – interactive fun for all ages;
—Museum of Art – comprising modern installations, Asian art, European masterpieces, learning centers and more.
Modern Cultural Lures
Clients will find six professional and community theaters, as well as Sarasota’s opera, ballet and contemporary dance companies, plus performances by The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School and The Circus Arts Conservatory, which also offers training for children and adults. Jazz, bluegrass, chamber music and symphonies grace numerous venues throughout the area, as do classic and contemporary artworks. Find out how to craft your clients’ trips around special events that will speak to their hearts!
Further Fine-Tuning
Learn about locales and accommodations to suit your clients’ moods—whether they’re seeking old-style Southern charm, a wellness sanctuary, a golf paradise or a spirited vibe—and help them discover the best restaurants and festivals celebrating everything from barbeque to seafood to whiskey in a destination voted among the best food cities in the U.S. by readers of Condé Nast Traveler.
Beach Basics
Sarasota County encompasses nearly 40 miles of beaches on Florida’s Gulf Coast and includes Sarasota, Longboat Key, Lido Key, Manasota Key, Siesta Key, Casey Key, Englewood, Nokomis, North Port, Osprey and Venice—all brimming with wildlife and opportunities for outdoor fun!
