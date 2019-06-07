Saying ‘No’ to Failure
This is the ninth in a series of columns that describe each of the “12 Keys to Success” by @BizPrivy on Pinterest.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Jennifer Doncsecz
Key # 9 in @ BizPrivy’s “12 Keys to Success” is “Refuse to Consider the Possibility of Failure.”
Pushing Through Hardships
In the 1999 sci-fi comedy “Galaxy Quest,” when Tim Allen’s character Commander Jason Nesmith is ambushed and the outcome looks grim, he proudly declares, “Never give up. Never surrender!”
That statement has been my personal mantra for years. I have repeated it numerous times to my coworkers and children as a means of motivating them to push through whatever hardship or issue they’re encountering.
It’s human nature to avoid things that could be painful. When there’s a problem and things are becoming increasingly more difficult, it’s often a lot easier to give up, walk away or accept failing.
Personal Determination
Perhaps the reason most people never achieve their dreams is because they simply gave up. Having the personal determination and resolve to pursue your goals is necessary to overcome any struggles that might occur along the way.
Overcoming Setbacks
Success isn’t easily achieved. There are speed bumps and detours—none of which should stop your pursuit for success. Those who refuse to consider the possibility of failure realize that reaching a goal is supposed to be hard. They also understand that mistakes, frustrations, problems and setbacks are part and parcel of the process.
Channeling Inner Strength
Key # 9 is designed to provide you with the inner strength to overcome challenges and the ability to maintain an optimistic attitude in the face of adversity
As the football coach Vince Lombardi once said, “The difference between a successful person and others isn’t a lack of strength or a lack of knowledge but rather the lack of will.”
Refusing to accept failure as a possibility adds fuel to your dreams, ignites your perseverance and provides you with the indomitable will that’s required for success.
