Sell Malta As the Heart of the Mediterranean

History, Diving, Markets and More: Malta has everything your clients want to experience on their next trip to Europe.
Whatever your clients love about the Mediterranean – the brilliant sunshine, picturesque coastlines, historical treasures, artistic expression or savory food – they will find plenty of it in the tiny archipelago nation of Malta, located 58 miles south of Sicily. But after 7,000 years of nearly 10 different civilizations occupying these islands, a truly distinctive culture has arisen, making Malta a most rewarding destination for your own adventurers.
Malta, along with its sister islands Gozo and Comino, may be just the thing for clients seeking something different in a European vacation. Our Malta Specialist program at TravelAgentAcademy.com will help you not only reach out to your Europe enthusiasts but also capture the imagination of clients with a wide range of general interests, from outdoor recreation to archaeology to nightlife.
Tangible History
Practically everyone who set foot on Malta, including the Phoenicians, Romans, Arabs, Europeans – among many others – left a mark that can be experienced today. The Malta Specialist course will fill you in on the history behind the attractions that will most interest your clients, such as these UNESCO World Heritage Sites:
– Valletta: Malta’s beautiful seaside capital and ancient walled city has narrow streets that meander past Baroque churches, graceful plazas, and lively boutiques and restaurants.
– Seven megalithic temples: Dating as far back as 3600 BC, these tributes to the goddess of fertility are among the world’s oldest freestanding structures.
– Hal Saflieni Hypogeum: An important prehistoric monument, this stone-carved complex of underground chambers, halls and passageways requires a reservation to visit.
Divine Diving
Shimmering coastlines and sandy beaches invite visitors to pursue almost any watersport, but Malta stands out as a highly acclaimed dive destination, with coral reef, caves, wrecks and swimmable crystalline waters year-round.
Notable Nightlife
Discover where to send your clients for high-end party venues, both indoors and outside, as well as on the beach. Malta hosts major music events and festivals throughout the year.
More Markets
With stunning scenery, fresh produce and a wide range of accommodations, Malta sells well to specific markets like weddings, luxury, food and wine, and family travel. Learn more at TravelAgentAcademy.com.
