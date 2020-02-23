Sell the Resilient and Alluring Bahamas
From the island hot spots to more off-the-grid adventures, learn what The Bahamas has to offer your clients.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Linda Truilo
The beauty of selling The Bahamas is that within this 700-island nation there is always something advisors can find to lure clients to its many shores. If plans need revising, as when nature packs a punch somewhere in the archipelago, it is easy enough to change course and land your clients in a new slice of Bahamian paradise.
Working together with the islands of The Bahamas, which sees increasing numbers of visitors each year, Travel Agent Academy created a Bahamas Specialist training program in which you’ll learn an effective sales strategy: know the most popular islands by name and tell the stories that distinguish them.
Such emphasis on select individual islands (16 altogether) sets up advisors for success in matching clients – including couples, families, friend groups and wedding parties—to properties and experiences, and in responding adeptly to change. For graduates and newcomers alike, it’s always worth visiting travelagentacademy.com to see why The Bahamas keeps attracting visitors and to learn how best to serve them.
The Best-Known Spots
The course amply covers favorites such as Nassau/Paradise, home to glamorous resorts, casinos, nightlife and Junkanoo parades; and Grand Bahama, with its emphasis on history and relaxed elegance. You will also learn much about treasured Out Islands such as:
Exumas: Known for especially clear waters, swimming pigs, regattas and ultra-exclusive resorts
Eleuthera & Harbour Island: Offering amazing dive sites, pink-sand beaches, pineapple fields and colonial architecture reminiscent of Martha’s Vineyard
Bimini: A favorite escape for Ernest Hemingway, boasting big-game fishing as well as lively eateries, nightlife and a casino
Further Afield
For clients seeking to go more off-grid, here’s just a sampling of what you’ll be able to suggest:
Cat Island: Sydney Poitier’s boyhood home, secluded Cat Island offers history, unique music, tasty cuisine and miles of pink-sand beach
Ragged Island: A birdwatcher’s paradise!
Acklins & Crooked Island: A pristine tropical oasis awaits.
Mayaguana: Unspoiled Mayaguana features fly fishing, diving, snorkeling and footprint-free beaches that stretch on and on.
Numbers to Celebrate!
The Bahamas reported a record-breaking 7 million visitors in 2019, continuing a decade-long trend of increasing tourism, and has recently won accolades from publications like the “New York Times.”The Abacos is continuing its recovery from Hurricane Dorian last September, while at press time Grand Bahama reported that 84 percent of its resorts have reopened.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Linda Truilo
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS