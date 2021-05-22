Sell the Unsinkable Atlantis!

Travel Agent Academy can teach you all the ins and outs of the expansive Atlantis resort.

As U.S. travelers resume vacation plans after a year-long hiatus, The Bahamas has emerged among the top 10 sought-after destinations this summer, according to a recent analysis by Allianz. And at the heart of The Bahamas, the Atlantis, Paradise Island mega-resort is forging the way back to a fun-packed season, having reopened its luxury hotel The Cove in February on the heels of sections like the refurbished East Tower of The Royal.

If you haven’t checked out the Atlantis Ambassador program at TravelAgentAcademy.com, now would be a good time to do so and familiarize yourself with the offerings of a resort that consistently delivers a splendid experience in paradise. Consider recommending it to clients who value the following:

Everything Water Related

Especially enticing for those who’ve missed cruising the Caribbean, the sprawling Atlantis complex has the water attractions of multiple islands rolled into one. Guests can spend days exploring four different sandy beaches and amenities such as

- river rides (fast or lazy)

- thrilling water slides

- a lagoon for watersports

- marine life education programs

- spectacular pools

Serenity

Your clients will also find plenty of places to relax, like in the award-winning Mandara Spa, poolside cabanas at the adults-only pool and secluded spots on the beach. Or they could charter a private yacht to discover exclusive islands, or simply settle down with a book in the property’s 2,000-volume library with its calming views of the beachscape.

Nightlife

A grand casino, bars and lounges with distinct vibes, and fine dining ranging from traditional French cuisine to Asian fusion are currently popular ways to enjoy the evenings.

Creature Comforts

Elegantly appointed rooms distributed among six resorts range from budget conscious to high luxury, with some geared toward young families and others toward guests seeking exclusive experiences.

Learn not only how to sell these and many more amenities but also how to advise clients on dining plans to manage costs for families and add value for foodies – all by going to TravelAgentAcademy.com to register for the Atlantis Ambassador program.

Clean & Safe