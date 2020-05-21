Selling Miami’s Uniqueness As an Adventure Gateway
The newly launched Greater Miami and the Beaches Specialist program builds upon PortMiami’s identity as a top gateway to adventure and illustrates that much of the novelty people seek overseas can be found in this energetic, diverse American city and its neighborhoods.
You will learn how to harness Greater Miami’s bountiful attractions into tempting vacations for explorers of all sorts, from outdoor enthusiasts to foodies to art lovers.
A Coastal Haven Like No Other
Even on a cruise, chances are your clients wouldn’t visit beaches quite like Miami’s South Beach or encounter urban nightlife like that of Downtown Miami. Or maybe they would like to cycle past lighthouses, play virtual sports in an interactive museum or meander through the gardens of a Gilded Age estate? Or maybe they long for the rhythm of the Bahamas or to sample Cuban and Haitian culture but can’t go abroad?
To learn how you can sate your clients’ wanderlust on U.S. shores with Greater Miami’s offerings, visit TravelAgentAcademy.com.
Unparalleled Experiences
A colorful tapestry of experiences unfolds as the course opens the doors to the city of Miami, its beaches and surrounding areas, from bohemian-Bahamian Coconut Grove to the golf mecca of Doral to charming Coral Gables. You will learn to convey what makes each place unique, for example:
—Art Deco architecture in chic, fun-filled South Beach
—Glamor in the Faena District in Mid Beach
—Street art in Wynwood
—Shopping delights in the Design District
—Laid-back fun in Sunny Isles Beach
—Flavors and vibes of Little Havana, Little Haiti and Historic Overtown
—Attractions in Downtown Miami, from speedboats to the Freedom Tower
Sample Itineraries
Greater Miami’s temptations are boundless, but the course organizes them into manageable two-day sample itineraries/cruise extensions (all expandable) for families as well as romance and LGBTQ travelers. You will also find information on special promotions, events and festivals to help further tailor trips to your clients’ interests.
Travel on the Horizon
Prepare yourself now for the glorious days when travel opens up. Besides learning about enticing products on TravelAgentAcademy.com, look to your host agency, preferred suppliers, CLIA and coverage on TravelPulse.com and AGENTatHOME for details on plans to make cruising even safer. Agents will play a major role in reviving the entire industry, so be ready!
