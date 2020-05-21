Last updated: 11:00 PM ET, Thu May 21 2020

May 2020

Selling Miami’s Uniqueness As an Adventure Gateway

Learn all Miami has to offer and even see sample itineraries at TravelAgentAcademy.com

AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Linda Truilo

Skyline in Miami, Florida.
PHOTO: Skyline in Miami, Florida. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/espiegle)

The newly launched Greater Miami and the Beaches Specialist program builds upon PortMiami’s identity as a top gateway to adventure and illustrates that much of the novelty people seek overseas can be found in this energetic, diverse American city and its neighborhoods.

You will learn how to harness Greater Miami’s bountiful attractions into tempting vacations for explorers of all sorts, from outdoor enthusiasts to foodies to art lovers.

You May Also Like

Sarasota, Florida, USA downtown skyline on the bay. Sarasota: A Cultural Gem in a Beachfront Setting Travel Agent

Working on a laptop Make a Lasting Mark With Travel Impressions Travel Agent

Pompano Boardwalk Pier, Fort Lauderdale gallery icon Become a Greater Fort Lauderdale Travel Specialist

Travel Agent Academy logo gallery icon Earn Prizes, Rewards When You Graduate These Travel...

Edinburgh, Scotland, City, UK, United Kingdom Crafting Clients’ UK and Ireland Dream Vacations... Travel Agent

A Coastal Haven Like No Other

Even on a cruise, chances are your clients wouldn’t visit beaches quite like Miami’s South Beach or encounter urban nightlife like that of Downtown Miami. Or maybe they would like to cycle past lighthouses, play virtual sports in an interactive museum or meander through the gardens of a Gilded Age estate? Or maybe they long for the rhythm of the Bahamas or to sample Cuban and Haitian culture but can’t go abroad?

To learn how you can sate your clients’ wanderlust on U.S. shores with Greater Miami’s offerings, visit TravelAgentAcademy.com.

Unparalleled Experiences

A colorful tapestry of experiences unfolds as the course opens the doors to the city of Miami, its beaches and surrounding areas, from bohemian-Bahamian Coconut Grove to the golf mecca of Doral to charming Coral Gables. You will learn to convey what makes each place unique, for example:

—Art Deco architecture in chic, fun-filled South Beach

—Glamor in the Faena District in Mid Beach

—Street art in Wynwood

—Shopping delights in the Design District

—Laid-back fun in Sunny Isles Beach

—Flavors and vibes of Little Havana, Little Haiti and Historic Overtown

—Attractions in Downtown Miami, from speedboats to the Freedom Tower

Sample Itineraries

Greater Miami’s temptations are boundless, but the course organizes them into manageable two-day sample itineraries/cruise extensions (all expandable) for families as well as romance and LGBTQ travelers. You will also find information on special promotions, events and festivals to help further tailor trips to your clients’ interests.

Travel on the Horizon

Prepare yourself now for the glorious days when travel opens up. Besides learning about enticing products on TravelAgentAcademy.com, look to your host agency, preferred suppliers, CLIA and coverage on TravelPulse.com and AGENTatHOME for details on plans to make cruising even safer. Agents will play a major role in reviving the entire industry, so be ready!

For more information on Travel Agent Academy, Miami

For more Travel Agent News

More by Linda Truilo

Business people negotiating a contract

Painful Lessons Learned

 Managing the Clock

 FAM Trip Roundup: India, Greece and More

 Playa Honors Top-Producing Agents

 Mastering Attention Management

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS