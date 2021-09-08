Selling the Many Splendors of Puerto Vallarta
Travel Agent Linda Truilo
Often called the "most Mexican beach destination," Puerto Vallarta is the place to send water-loving clients who also value immersion in the art, music, traditions and flavors of a distinct local culture. This Pacific seaport flourished at the height of Mexican silver mining during the 1800s, was "discovered" as an idyllic getaway by Liz Taylor and Richard Burton in the 1960s, and ever since has drawn travelers to its dazzling beaches, enchanting mountains, joyful celebrations and art-filled streets. Portions of the city are designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
To help you sell its many splendors, the destination recently launched a training program at PuertoVallartaSpecialist.com through Travel Agent Academy. Here you will not only receive an overview of Puerto Vallarta’s natural and cultural attractions but also learn to match clients – including families, wedding parties, foodies, and wellness, romance and LGBTQ travelers – to the hotel areas and activities that suit their interests. Following is a small sampling of what’s covered:
Incomparable Beauty
An elegant Renaissance-style church steeple rises above Puerto Vallarta’s red-tile roofs and glistens against brilliant sunsets. Colorful buildings line meandering streets filled with murals, sculptures, art galleries, boutiques and markets. The Sierra Madre Mountains provide a backdrop to the town, and jungle canopy extends from foothills to southern shores. The course explains how to help your clients take in all of Puerto Vallarta’s natural and artistic beauty, whether on a hike to spot macaws and orchids, on a sailing to a secluded sandy beach or on a tour through town.
Exhilarating Activities
For your daring clients, recommend mountain biking down a twisty path, ATV-driving over a suspension bridge, jet-skiing on Banderas Bay or paragliding from a seaside cliff. You’ll discover that there is plenty of adventure for everyone, even for families with young children.
Neighborhood Nirvana
From the Hotel Zone with its family-friendly beaches and a wide choice of resorts to Downtown with its historic hotels and attractions to the Romantic Zone with its amazing nightlife, artsy vibe, hip beach and affordable accommodations, you’ll learn where to book your clients and where/what to feed them!
