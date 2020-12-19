Set the Stage for Adventure in Belize

Learn about all what Belize has to offer at Travel Agent Academy.

Ecological Success Story

Belize’s barrier reef is the second largest in the world. Once on UNESCO’s list of endangered World Heritage sites, this remarkable coastal system, which includes offshore atolls, hundreds of sand cays, mangrove forests, coastal lagoons and estuaries, now thrives as an important habitat for threatened marine species. Thanks to recent environmental protections, ecotourism is also alive and well!

For Caribbean loving clients looking for something new, Belize has the allure of a tropical paradise as well as a vibrant mix of cultures, archaeological wonders and a terrain that sets the stage for high adventure. If you haven’t yet explored the offerings of this small, English-speaking country just south of the Yucatan Peninsula, the newly updated Belize Specialist program at TravelAgentAcademy.com will bring you up to speed!

The three-chapter course unfolds in a series of conversations between an imagined travel advisor and a guide who describes Belize’s many marvels and helps her match clients to the right vacation choices. The program concludes with sample itineraries. Along with updates to the content, recent changes include new images and streamlined quizzes and exams.

Adventure for All

Rappelling down waterfalls, floating past jungles filled with howler monkeys and venturing into limestone caves to discover ancient ceremonial altars and skeletons are just a few recommendations for your adventurous clients. Many activities can be tailored to different levels of fitness, whether for groups of friends, couples, families or Baby Boomers – as illustrated in the suggested itineraries.

Moreover, adventure comes in many forms in Belize, from sport fishing to scuba diving, from viewing up to 500 species of wildlife to experiencing the music and cuisine of many cultures, including Maya, Creole, Mestizo, Garifuna, East Indian, Middle Eastern, Asian and Central American.

Following is a sample of activities to present to your clients:

Archaeology

Go deep into the jungle and find the ancient Maya city of Caracol, or visit readily accessible Altun Ha and its easy-to-climb temples.

Wildlife

Hike through Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary to spot a scarlet macaw and perhaps a jaguar, or swim with whale sharks at Gladden Spit.

Outdoor Recreation

Zipline under the moonlight through Mayflower Bocawina National Park, horseback ride through rainforest or swim/snorkel at pristine beaches.

Scuba Diving

Explore dive sites galore along Belize’s 185 miles of barrier reef.

Culture