Share Your Journey

Travel Agent Drew Daly
Spring is in full force and travel is picking up quite a bit.
I know we are all excited to see more people traveling, and certainly talking to people about the different destinations they can visit is always exciting.
It is hard to believe that May is here and soon we all will be enjoying more quality time with family and friends at weekend barbecues. With the summer season just around the corner, now is the perfect time to build your knowledge base on a few key products that will be great “conversation fillers” with others.
What do I mean? People love to hear about different travel destinations and experiences they have often dreamed about. With all that has been going on in the world they are now ready to start traveling.
They just need a little helpful reminder. Every time you talk about travel, you are educating others on what adventures are out there.
Advisors as Teachers
At the core, travel advisors are teachers. We invest a lot of time and energy to learn the different products, destinations and travel experiences. Yes, that means, of course, that you get to travel more than others. If there is one thing I have learned over the years – as a travel advisor, you must travel.
Travel feeds our souls and enriches us in so many ways.
As a travel expert, it will help you build credibility with your customers and in your communities. When you travel and share on social media, people will want to learn more and will reach out to gain your insight.
Inspiring Your Clients
As you look at your business, what stands out for you in terms of areas of opportunity? How much time do you actually invest in experiencing a new product? Have you been thinking about a destination or a trip that you wanted to take a group?
Start planning it out and then share your travels with others. Maybe they will want to come along with you or be inspired to book something new.
As you learn more on how to sell different tours and vacation packages in this issue, think of the new products you can experience.
After all, you might be surprised to find something new to discover – and a new niche product that will help your business soar.
