Last updated: 10:00 PM ET, Thu May 12 2022

May 2022

Share Your Journey

With the summer season just around the corner, now is the perfect time to build your knowledge base on a few key products that will be great “conversation fillers” with others.

Travel Agent Drew Daly

A family working with a travel advisor
A family working with a travel advisor. (photo via South_agency / getty images)

Spring is in full force and travel is picking up quite a bit.

I know we are all excited to see more people traveling, and certainly talking to people about the different destinations they can visit is always exciting.

You May Also Like

Travel agent giving tickets and passport with visa to tourists The Greatest Comeback Travel Agent

Travel Advisor What Travel Agents Should Do if Clients Test Positive... Travel Agent

American Express Platinum Card (Photo via © 2018 American Express Company) American Express Representative Network To Close At Year... Travel Agent

Journese Journese Announces New Travel Advisor Incentive Travel Agent

Javier Moreno, Senior Vice President of Sales, Services & Events for Disney Destinations Disney's Message To Travel Advisors Right Now Travel Agent

'Conversation Fillers'

It is hard to believe that May is here and soon we all will be enjoying more quality time with family and friends at weekend barbecues. With the summer season just around the corner, now is the perfect time to build your knowledge base on a few key products that will be great “conversation fillers” with others.

What do I mean? People love to hear about different travel destinations and experiences they have often dreamed about. With all that has been going on in the world they are now ready to start traveling.

They just need a little helpful reminder. Every time you talk about travel, you are educating others on what adventures are out there.

Advisors as Teachers

At the core, travel advisors are teachers. We invest a lot of time and energy to learn the different products, destinations and travel experiences. Yes, that means, of course, that you get to travel more than others. If there is one thing I have learned over the years – as a travel advisor, you must travel.

Travel feeds our souls and enriches us in so many ways.

As a travel expert, it will help you build credibility with your customers and in your communities. When you travel and share on social media, people will want to learn more and will reach out to gain your insight.

Inspiring Your Clients

As you look at your business, what stands out for you in terms of areas of opportunity? How much time do you actually invest in experiencing a new product? Have you been thinking about a destination or a trip that you wanted to take a group?

Start planning it out and then share your travels with others. Maybe they will want to come along with you or be inspired to book something new.

As you learn more on how to sell different tours and vacation packages in this issue, think of the new products you can experience.

After all, you might be surprised to find something new to discover – and a new niche product that will help your business soar.

For more Travel Agent News

More by Drew Daly

Drew Daly

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS