Sharing Your Travel Experiences With Clients
Having your own experiences will allow you to be more confident in presenting the best options for your customers.
Travel Agent Drew Daly
Having traveled recently to Mexico on several occasions, I can confidently say Cancun and the Riviera Maya are definitely open for business. I was lucky enough to break away and stay in Cancun for a few days, and then Playa del Carmen and Tulum for a few days each.
The resorts are open for business and have welcomed back tourists with open arms. I was quite impressed by the protocols in place and their overall focus on health and safety.
First-Hand Accounts
If you have not traveled yet, then I highly recommend booking yourself on a trip to the Caribbean or Mexico today so you can experience firsthand exactly what your customer will experience. Having your own experiences will allow you to be more confident in presenting the best options for your customers.
Social Media
A great way to grow your business right now is to travel and post pictures on social media. People will engage, reach out and want to learn more from you. I have had many conversations with travel advisors who noted that sharing their own travel experiences has helped them significantly increase their bookings.
As the rest of the world opens up and cruising begins to return from U.S. ports, consumers are relying upon the travel expert, you, to share their insights and personal experiences. Being able to truly "talk" about the details is critical to helping reduce any anxiety a person is having about travel.
Sharing What You Know
Many have not traveled in 16 months and are going to be apprehensive about getting on a plane, checking in at a hotel or exploring the world like they used to. Now is the time to travel and share what you’ve learned and inspire people with pictures and words.
Remind customers that the time is now for them to book their next vacation, so they don’t miss an opportunity in the future when it is SOLD OUT.
