ShoreTrips: Authentic Adventure
With a variety of offerings, adventure travel has never been easier than with ShoreTrips.
Adventure travel brings an image to mind of taking a risk or putting oneself in a dangerous position. But today it seems that the definition should be about trying something new, fulfilling a fantasy, participating in an exotic or authentic cultural scene.
Alaska Adventures
Skagway is a perfect example. With the variety of choices that are offered – horseback riding, ziplining, biking, ATVs—it can be difficult to sort out which adventure might be best for your client. But ShoreTrips believes that selecting an activity that cannot be replicated in other locations is the way to go.
Our Skagway Scenic Float Trip is a standout. It requires no previous experience and is perfect for all ages. It is not likely that your clients imagined finding themselves on the soft edge of a stable inflatable boat gliding down an easy river.
Immersive Experiences
A trained naturalist guide can point out every one of nature’s nuances so special to Alaska. From an eagle’s nest to other critters, your clients will hear, see and feel immersed in Alaska daily life—and the thoughts of that day will stay with them forever. This authentic excursion costs only $109 per adult and $84 for a child.
Your clients can also push themselves and bring out the sweat factor on a demanding hike to the top of a volcano on St. Kitts. This is one of two hiking choices we offer on the island. Both immerse travelers in the culture of the rainforest and all its gifts.
Climbing Through the Clouds
For those with physical abilities and the desire to stretch themselves further, the volcano hike will allow them a glance at the top of a volcano after a dramatic but safe climb through the clouds. Again, this small-group experience will set your clients back only $107 per person (children under 9 cost $67), and the photographs they take home will not come close to the actual adventure itself.
So what is adventure to ShoreTrips? It is always an exciting and remarkable experience.
