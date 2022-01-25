Short-Term Pain - Long-Term Gain!
Think long term and the pain you have been experiencing will become a gain in the relationships with your clients and supplier partners, which will pay off handsomely.
Travel Agent Scott Koepf
After a long pause, I started hot yoga again. If you know me, the visual of this is quite frightening, so suffice it to say I am usually one of only a few men in the class and the largest and oldest participant in the room!
In other words, yoga does not come naturally to me, and flexibility and balance are not my strongest physical attributes.
The First Class
My first yoga class after the hiatus was a microcosm of being a travel advisor for the last two years. It hurt.
The amount of convincing myself to go was extraordinary, just as there have been many days when it took every bit of energy and determination for you to turn on your computer and put in one more day.
Once the session started, I was frustrated that it seemed that everything I did was painful. There were no happy poses and even child’s pose, which is supposedly a “resting pose,” was uncomfortable.
Sore and Exhausted
Sound familiar? There were many days over the last two years that were painful from start to finish. By the end of my class, I was like you at the end of many of your days: numb, sore and exhausted.
However, like all of you, I finished. If someone filmed me (and I would see them in court if they did), you would not have seen a graceful, smiling, perfectly balanced practitioner of yoga. Many of you probably felt the same way as you toiled through a career you once loved. But you finished too. And that is worth celebrating.
The Long Run
The question, “Why am I doing this?” ran through my head as I am sure it did yours over and over again – and the answer for an old guy practicing yoga is the same as a vibrant travel advisor practicing their craft: In the long run, it will be worth it.
You have made it through a long and difficult period, and you have stretched every aspect of your flexibility and balance. Like yoga, the payoff is not quick but the rewards over time are more than worth it.
Think long term and the pain you have been experiencing will become a gain in the relationships with your clients and supplier partners, which will pay off handsomely.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Scott Koepf
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS