Six Reasons for Your Client to Take a Tour
Here are USTOA’s six reasons for your clients to take tours, whether they are interested in exploring the outdoors, diving deep into the culture of destinations or experiencing epic adventures.
I’ve always said that a tour is a perfectly planned vacation. United State Tour Operators Association (USTOA) tour operator members provide your clients with peace of mind so they can travel effortlessly. As a seasoned traveler, I can say that without a doubt my favorite trips have been on tours.
Freedom
Your clients will be free from the many hours of research and planning, as all details of the trip are meticulously planned. More importantly, they will have the opportunity to experience freedom from the typical tourist sites, long lines, crowds, and worries about documents, schedules and protocols.
VIP Access
Tours bring sightseeing, both indoors and out, to a whole new level of access and immersion to work toward ensuring up-close-and-personal experiences in the most coveted, and in some cases less-discovered, cultural and natural landscapes.
Indulging
Tours offer local, authentic dining and culinary experiences, from Michelin-star restaurants to gastropubs, wineries, distilleries and even in-home visits for a shared family meal. And the cost of meals with the group is included in the tour price – including tips!
Independent Exploration
Today’s tours provide time for personal exploration. Whether it’s a shopping spree, an extra museum visit, taking in a local performance, a hike or bike ride, tours provide opportunities to pursue what interests your clients the most.
The People
In your clients’ small group of like-minded travelers, they will be led by an experienced tour director and spend time with local guides, artisans and experts who will welcome them into their homes and hearts.
Peace-of-Mind
Tour directors are with your clients for the whole duration of the trip to make sure all runs smoothly while providing valued on-the-ground expertise should any issues arise, or assistance is needed.
