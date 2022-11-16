Slumps and Streaks
In the retail travel business, you will have to contend with the same thing that baseball players do – slumps and streaks.
Travel Agent Scott Koepf
One of the distinguishing qualities about the game of baseball is that each season is very long. So, while moments of glory can be exciting, consistency is what will be of most importance to make it to the World Series. In that same way, it will be a result of what you do over the long term to reach your ultimate success. An occasional big sale may come your way but over time you will need to have a consistent stream of sales.
There will be periods of time where it seems you can do no wrong. Every inquiry turns into money, and you are on a streak!
Experiencing Slumps
Unfortunately, you will also experience slumps when every conversation ends with “I bought it online.” Or your leads dry up and every follow-up call just gets crickets. It’s no different in baseball: Each “at bat” is just a struggle to make contact – sound familiar?
How you deal with the streaks and slumps of your business will have a major impact on your end results. One could argue that you should leave streaks alone and just pray they continue.
Evaluating Marketing Efforts
This would be a mistake as streaks usually happen for a reason. Therefore, whenever you are experiencing a streak, try to determine why it is happening. What marketing did you conduct to create activity, what did you change or adjust in your sales process to close more business? During each streak learn what you can from it and try to create systems to keep it going.
When it comes to slumps, the hardest part is keeping a positive attitude and trying to determine what you can do to turn the tide. You should look at every possible aspect of your daily habits to see if a simple change could get you back on track.
Reviewing Processes
Of course, some slumps are out of your control (hello COVID) but even during those times reviewing all of your processes and activities can bring a quicker turnaround than just hoping it will pass. Slumps and streaks will happen but the more you dissect them and learn from them, the better chance you have of reaching your ultimate goal of success!
