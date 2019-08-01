Solo Travel Upswing
Get to know the priorities of the solo traveler and vendors who can accommodate them, then watch as this niche of your business grows.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Mark Murphy
Independent travel has been a trend for years, with more and more of those travelers going solo on their adventures. The upswing in solo travel really took hold with the Millennials as they prioritized travel over purchases of material goods. They freely take to the road and explore, sometimes with friends, but many times on their own.
We are seeing that same trend today with a much different demographic, Baby Boomers. Some are divorced and seeking a new path, while others are in relationships where their partners are tied to jobs in a physical location.
Traveling solo has its rewards, its complications and planning challenges, creating an opportunity for travel agents in the know to act as the soloist’s virtual travel partner. For many, traveling solo is an opportunity to break free from their current routine and see the world through a new set of eyes; namely, those of the people they meet along the way.
To set yourself apart, you need to make it a point to have the connections that will draw solo travelers to you and your business – namely, suppliers that provide the types of programs that place a premium on the social aspects of travel.
If you’re an established travel agent looking to break into this market and expand your business, there’s nothing wrong with asking a vendor, even one you have never booked with, to host you on a fam trip.
You can then share your firsthand experiences with potential solo clients. Offer to blog about the experience and share it with an audience if you’ve established a presence on social media, for instance.
Another way to approach building your solo travel business is to share the size and scope of your database of customers and prospects with vendors.
This shows you have the ability to “get the word out” about your experience, driving more bookings to you and that vendor.
In other words, you need to act. And since this is about solo travel, it’s up to you and only you to make that happen.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Mark Murphy
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS