Solo Travel
How to build your business one client at a time.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Harvey Chipkin
Solo travel business is big business. According to the 2018 Solo Traveler Report from Mintel, a market research company, 17 percent of adults took a vacation on their own in the last five years. The study also found that 52 percent of solo travelers were interested in taking an escorted tour. And the Adventure Travel Trade Association cited a rise in solo travel, with one of its members, which focuses on millennial travelers, reporting over 80 percent of its clients going it alone.
And while most solo travel involves individuals joining a group or taking a cruise alone, there are FIT opportunities in the segment as well.
Steve Lima, U.S. marketing director for G Adventures, said the operator’s 2019 Agent Panel survey of nearly 600 travel advisors revealed that 77 percent described solo travel as being in “high demand” this year. Nearly half (48 percent) said the demand has increased in the last year.
Over the past five years, said Lima, solo travelers have represented a reliable and growing group of his company’s customers—up 62 percent since 2014. Nearly one in three Americans who book tours with G Adventures do so on their own—and most are women.
While many solo travelers join groups, Lima said that G Adventures’ new TailorMade programs offer custom-built trips for one person or 20 in 11 destinations. These allow agents to customize and tailor trips to the unique needs of clients.
The story is similar at sea. Camille Olivere, senior vice president of sales for Norwegian Cruise Line, said the line was the first to introduce a Studio class stateroom—on the Norwegian Epic in 2010. Designed and priced for single travelers, the cabins have access to a dedicated lounge where passengers can gather to socialize, enjoying free snacks and beverages and a daily happy hour.
Paul Barry, chairman of Avanti Destinations, which sells only FITs and exclusively through agents, said the company has seen a growth of more than 30 percent in bookings for solo travelers in all regions it sells (Europe, Asia, Latin America) compared with the same time last year, and particularly in Asia. He added that the value of tours bought by solo travelers is up 5 percent—making that segment more lucrative than ever for agents.
Helping Agents Sell More Solo Travel
As a result of the growing demand, tour operators and cruise lines are targeting solo travelers and helping agents sell to that market. Tools include: waiving single supplements, ensuring that solo travelers are made to feel comfortable and welcome, and offering solo-only programs.
Abbey Schoenberg, vice president of marketing and communications at Contiki, said that as the leading travel company for 18-to-35-year-olds, Contiki is deeply connected to the growing solo traveler demographic. In fact, she said, the majority of customers travel alone (56 percent), up 4 percent from 2018.
Contiki matches travelers with roommates at no additional cost; or travelers can opt to have their own rooms for a slightly higher price. Pretrip, the operator’s My Contiki feature allows customers to create a profile and chat with fellow tour members before they take off, expanding the social aspect of the trip beyond the days of travel.
Lauren McIsaac, director of product marketing for Vantage Deluxe World Travel, said roughly 10 to 20 percent of its customers travel independently, with solo travelers on every trip. The company’s Vantage Cruise Line has had dedicated solo cabins since it was launched.
McIsaac said a big selling point for Vantage is that on most departures, there are zero single supplements. On others, the supplement is “very low.” She added that Vantage will offer 16 solo-only land departures for 2020 on eight trips—including Mongolia, India, Australia and two African safaris.
Olivere said guests who reserve a Studio avoid paying a single supplement fee. Today, seven ships feature Studios, including the Norwegian Encore, to launch in November.
Making Solo Travelers Comfortable
Schoenberg said Contiki is great for solo travelers because of the social element of its trips. Trip managers, she said, encourage socializing and provide assistance and expertise to ensure each traveler feels safe and comfortable.
On Vantage Cruise Line sailings, McIsaac said, the crew organizes solo-connection mixers to provide a relaxing setting to meet and mingle with fellow solo travelers. In addition, the Adventure Leader or Cruise Director makes sure independent travelers feel welcomed and engaged.
Who is the Solo Traveler?
While solo travelers do tend to be women, said McIsaac, there is also a substantial contingent of men. And, she said, many solo travelers are married but travel without their spouses for a variety of reasons.
Olivere said Studio cabins are not just for singles but for those who prefer their own dedicated space at a value—perhaps two friends who do not want to share a stateroom or one partner who has more vacation time than the other.
Small-Group Travel
Lima said small-group travel lends itself naturally to the solo traveler—in particular, women—because of the sense of security, camaraderie and possibility it offers those who may have always dreamed of experiencing a destination and don’t want to miss out because they don’t have or want a plus-one.
Once an agent identifies a Vantage customer as a solo traveler, said McIsaac, the operator will send the customer a series of Vantage Solo Travel emails with specific journeys, offers, etc. In other words, she said, “Vantage does the work for agents.”
Olivere noted that with growing demand, agents can convey a sense of urgency to clients, because there are, for instance, limited numbers of Studios available on ships.
And a key point: As McIsaac noted, solo travelers—if they’re happy with their experiences—tend to be loyal repeat customers.
Selling Tips
—Lauren McIsaac of Vantage Deluxe World Travel said agents can use Vantage’s extensive resources on its website under the navigation tab “Solo Travel.” Those resources include solo last-minute deals, solo only departures, free roommate-matching service and tips for women travelers.
—G Adventures, said Steve Lima, promotes solo travel through its website and marketing materials, especially its influencer and digital marketing campaigns—as well as through relationships with travel bloggers.
—Paul Barry of Avanti Destinations said agents can easily get started with solo traveler FITs by adding on pre- and post-stays and experiences for clients booking cruises or escorted group tours. That might be just a day on their own—or several.
