Springing Into More Sales
Keep in mind that you build your business one conversation at a time.
Travel Agent Drew Daly
At the beginning of the year, we started creating the best plan to help you move forward and grow your business. Now spring will be upon us at the end of March and the term “spring cleaning” always comes to my mind. It is a time to refresh and re-energize our lives both personally and professionally.
How can you take what you know and spring into more sales? March is the perfect time to reconnect with customers and enhance your database with more prospects. As the nicer weather in the spring approaches, it is the perfect time to start planning in-person activities and opportunities to promote travel in your communities.
Don’t focus on how big the event is, just keep in mind that you build your business one conversation at a time. The more opportunities you identify, the more chances you will have to spread the word about the abundance of safe options to travel and explore the world.
If there are not any local event opportunities for you then maybe it is time to create your own. You can host a fun event yourself. Take it one piece at a time. Remember: “By the inch it’s a cinch and by the yard it’s hard.”
Here are a few ideas to help get you started:
– Church/temple
– Children’s sports groups
– Wine shops
– Community centers
– Restaurants with private space
– Chamber of Commerce
Spring is also a great time to learn something new – be it a product or brand that you’ve never sold before.
There is no time like the present to learn and you can literally start by reviewing all of the luxury tips and strategies in this issue of AGENTatHOME.
Often when we read a magazine whether in print or digitally, we do not do so from a place of genuine curiosity.
If you read each page with a sense of wonder about the content, it will inspire you to learn more and come up with new ideas.
You will be able to take something away, apply it to your business and increase your revenue earning opportunity.
Let’s spring into selling by trying a new marketing idea, learning something new and celebrating our successes along the way.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Drew Daly
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS