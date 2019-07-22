Striving for Excellence
This is the 12th in a series of columns that describe each of the “12 Keys to Success” by @BizPrivy on Pinterest.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Jennifer Doncsecz
When I started writing six months ago about the “12 Keys to Success” by @ BizPrivy, I began that first column by sharing how I ask potential employees I interview which of the 12 Keys they personally feel is the most important.
Although there’s no right or wrong answer, the response provides me with insight into candidates’ values, work ethic and perspective. I often follow up that question by explaining the key that I personally believe is the most important, which is Key No. 12: Dedicate yourself to excellence.
The Will to Win
Whether you’re leading a team, running a solo operation or in command of a large organization, utilizing the 12th key unlocks the will to win and the urge to exceed one’s potential. It ignites a burning desire to do extraordinary things. Aristotle said: “Excellence is never an accident. It is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, and intelligent execution; it represents the wise choice of many alternatives - choice, not chance, determines your destiny.”
Leaving Fear Behind
Striving for excellence requires setting high goals and developing a growth mindset that leaves ego, pessimism and fear of failing outside the equation. It means settling for nothing less than the very best. Excellence is a mindset that creates an attitude that aims towards the highest attainable heights. Excellence doesn’t compromise, and it doesn’t take shortcuts.
Excellence requires thoroughness. The best processes produce the best results, which create opportunities and make indelible impressions.
The Work Itself
If excellence is your standard, what you do will be valued and trusted. I’m often reminded that how you do something is how you do everything! Achieving excellence is perhaps an even greater accomplishment than attaining success because excellence isn’t measured in the results, but rather in the work itself.
When striving for excellence, keep in mind the words of the author Napoleon Hill, who said, “If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way.”
