Superlative Ships
High-producing agents provide insights on their favorite vessels, with sales advice from cruise execs.
You have a veritable feast of oceangoing cruise ships to sell to your clients. Although your recommendations depend on what type of client you are selling to, it never hurts to get a little insight into your colleagues’ preferred vessels. We asked top-producing agents for their favorite ocean ships and why they recommend them, then solicited sales advice from executives with the lines.
Carnival Cruise Line
Kelly Brewer, Brewer Travel
Carnival Vista is my favorite Carnival ship because there are so many activities for families to do together. You can watch a blockbuster hit in the IMAX theater, watch amazing short videos in the Thrill Theater, and stay active on the SkyRide, where you can pedal yourself above SportSquare while enjoying an awesome view.
The Vista class introduced two new cabin categories—the Family Harbor cabins offer great amenities for families with little ones, and if you’re not traveling with kiddos under 12, you can book a Havana cabin and enjoy the semiprivate area with a pool and two oversized hot tubs. Our family loves the ability to look at our cruise photos through the Carnival Hub app and having the option of printing or digitally downloading them.
Adolfo Perez, Senior Vice President of Sales and Trade Marketing
Carnival Vista is the first in her class and celebrates the connection to the oceans while offering our guests more ways to enjoy every moment of sun and fun. From its exhilarating SkyRide to the Kaleid-O-Slide water tube slide to the IMAX theater to the multitude of dining and bar options, Carnival Vista has something for everyone, making it the perfect ship for families and multigenerational family groups.
Crystal Cruises
Ruth Turpin, Cruises Etc.
Asking me to select my favorite Crystal ship is like asking me to name my favorite child, as I truly love them all. If I had to name a favorite, it would be Crystal Serenity. The crew and service are beyond compare. When it was designed after the Symphony came out, they added things that made it even better, especially larger penthouses, which are very important to my clients. They also removed the lowest category, which had an obstruction. One of the reasons I love it so much is that going back on it is like going home. It is like my home at sea.
Carmen Corvos-Roig, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales
Crystal Serenity has earned the industry’s top awards since she first set sail and is still distinguishing herself from the rest of the luxury market. Her spacious design boasts tonnage and layout that is comparable to many large cruise ships but accommodates roughly a third of the guests.
This translates to large suites, including four expansive Crystal Penthouses and the newly added Seabreeze Penthouses and Seabreeze Penthouse Suites. It also means public spaces that allow lively late nights, quiet corners for stargazing or early-to-bed, early-to-rise wellness activities.
Guests have a world of dining options at their disposal, including Nobu’s only seagoing restaurant, Umi Uma & Sushi Bar, and a new Stardust Supper Club dinner-and-dancing concept.
Holland America Line
Gary E. Smith, TravelPerks Dream Vacations
I sailed on Nieuw Statendam [recently] and loved it. While there are several outstanding aspects of the ship, a few really stand out. The Music Walk features some of the best-conceived and executed entertainment at sea. With three different venues and a variety of blues, rock, classical and more, there is something for everyone.
I love the thermal suite and the variety that the spa offers in terms of saunas and the thalassotherapy pool. Tamarind is only one of the specialty restaurants, but it really stood out as exceptional. It was a joy.
Eva Jenner, Vice President-Sales
We are the cruise line for the modern explorer, the foodie and the live music lover. As the latest ship in the fleet, Nieuw Statendam brings everything about our premium brand together into one ship, from authentic and superb music experiences to every culinary offering you can find.
With just 2,666 guests, the ship delivers premium value but isn’t pretentious. Foodies will love restaurants from Pacific Northwest steak and seafood to Italian to Asian fusion with a world-class sushi bar. Those who want to indulge have the largest spa in the fleet.
Explorers who are looking to immerse themselves in shoreside experiences encounter the breadth of our Explorations Central program. Best of all, it comes with Holland America Line’s renowned service.
Norwegian Cruise Line
Julie Irovando, Cruise Planners J Irovando
My favorite Norwegian ship is Norwegian Bliss, which has something for our entire family. My kids love the racetrack, laser tags, waterslides and teen areas. My husband and I really enjoy the variety of dining. We love that it is casual, and you can have everything from Teppanyaki to Italian to a great steak.
What really sets Bliss apart is the connection to the ocean. I love all the outdoor seating areas, dining areas and bar areas on Deck 8. Dinner on The Waterfront is a highlight. I also love the Observation Lounge; not only is it beautifully appointed, but the 180-degree views are perfect for Alaska and the Caribbean, and the seating areas are broken up into intimate groups.
Camille Olivere, Senior Vice President of Sales
Norwegian Bliss is a favorite among our travel partners and guests. The exciting attractions, variety of quality dining and entertainment options and elements that bring people closer to the ocean are what make her so special. Following the record-breaking success and interest for Norwegian Bliss, we invested over $50 million to elevate the experiences of her sister ship, Norwegian Joy, to the same caliber.
And what makes Norwegian Bliss and Joy so special? They both feature an outdoor laser tag arena, outdoor dining and lounging on The Waterfront, award-winning entertainment like “Jersey Boys” and “Footloose,” and the NCL exclusive two-level racetrack. The level and number of offerings available on board cater to a variety of demographics and budgets.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Susan Walsh, Keene Luxury Travel
My favorite Regent ship is Seven Seas Explorer. It is the newest ship in the Regent Seven Seas’ fleet and offers six dining venues, with stunning décor and artwork. The staff is exceptional and very service-oriented, always eager to assist guests with making their cruise special.
There is a wide variety of cuisine and dining experiences, all with open dining times and casual dress. As with all Regent ships, it is all-inclusive, so one does not have to be concerned with extra charges except for spa treatments or purchases in the boutiques. And how fun the boutiques are!
Randall Soy, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Successful travel advisors position Seven Seas Explorer and [Regent’s] vessels to customers celebrating life. They target clients who want to immerse themselves in incredible destinations surrounded by intimate, personalized service, exquisite cuisine and spacious comforts. They also tout the benefits of enjoying every luxury included when sailing on a Regent voyage so guests can spend more time connecting with one another and enjoying extraordinary experiences.
Royal Caribbean International
Ran Cohen, RC Travel for Less
My favorite ship is Navigator of the Seas. This ship caters to multigenerational families, from the longest water slide at sea, laser tag, top-of-the-line dining options and amazing shows.
It is my first option for someone who never cruised before. Usually first-timers prefer to try a short cruise, and no other line offers so many amenities on a three- or four-night cruise as Royal Caribbean does. Navigator is big enough to give you a taste of all the activities Royal Caribbean has in its fleet and small enough to give you the warm, friendly and amazing service you find on smaller ships.
Vicki Freed, Senior Vice President-Sales, Trade Support and Service
There’s an incredible opportunity for new business with short Caribbean cruises. These itineraries are the on-ramp for vacationers new to cruising and perfect for those who want to get away more often for a short time. With our $1 billion Royal Amplified fleet modernization program and our newly opened private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, we have changed the game when it comes to short cruises.
Travel advisors can sell Navigator of the Seas with confidence, knowing we’ve recently invested $115 million in transforming her into the ultimate getaway from Miami.
Silversea Cruises
Suzanne Doggett, Oh, The Places You’ll Go!
My two favorite ships are Silver Muse for elegant sailing and Silver Cloud for expedition trips. With the Muse, the size is just right for many of my clients. The cabins are spacious, even in the lowest categories. I was pleasantly surprised by the number of restaurants on Muse, especially for the size of the ship.
I am taking a small group on board Silver Cloud in August on its circumference of Iceland. This particular itinerary is fantastic, and no other cruise line comes close to the diversity of this trip.
Mark Conroy, Managing Director-The Americas
After an extensive refurbishment, Silver Cloud is the most spacious and comfortable ice-class vessel in expedition cruising. We provide the guest an opportunity to visit bucket list destinations like the Arctic, Antarctic, Chilean fjords and the Galapagos—where a cruise is the only/best way to get there.
Many of our expedition guests are committed non-cruisers because they see cruises as crowds of people who do all things to excess. Somewhere about halfway through an expedition to the Antarctic or Arctic, they say to themselves, if Silversea operates this expedition, they also might provide a pretty amazing trip between Venice and Athens.
Windstar Cruises
Nancy Cutter, Court Travel
My heart belongs to Wind Star and Wind Spirit, the 148-passenger sailing vessels. When you are on original sailing ships, your ability to connect with the sea is just a few feet away. Although the cabins are not large, just about every convenience is addressed.
Ample storage, sitting areas and a well-laid-out bathroom keep even the pickiest guest satisfied. On average, they sail full [and are] similar in size to a riverboat.
This means that passengers get a chance to mix and mingle in a much more intimate setting. Friendships generally begin at the sail-away. One of the best enhancements has been the recent James Beard affiliation.
Steve Simao, Vice President of Sales
While Windstar’s three Star Plus ships are currently getting a lot of attention for our $250 million Star Plus Initiative, our smaller motorized sailing ships—Wind Star and Wind Spirit—remain integral to the brand. Because of their small size and wide-open teak decks, you really feel like you’re on your own private small ship.
These ships are so small that they can access tiny harbors in destinations like the Greek Isles and Tahiti, where they are primarily located. They offer fantastic value in those destinations.
