Last updated: 11:00 PM ET, Mon December 02 2019

December 2019

Take Five

Take time to voice concerns to suppliers—it'll save you hours of frustration in the long haul.

AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Miki Taylor

Frustrated woman at the computer
PHOTO: A frustrated woman at the computer. (photo via fizkes/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

It’s time to take five—and I’m not referring to a five-minute siesta. Rather, I’m suggesting you take five to assess your experiences with the suppliers that you use.

With tens of thousands of travel agents using the same suppliers, there’s no reason why we should be experiencing the same issues over and over.

You May Also Like

Odyssey of the Seas gallery icon 19 Tips to Help You Save Big on a Family Cruise in 2020

Classic Cars in Havana, Cuba FAM Trip Roundup: Vietnam, Costa Rica and More Travel Agent

Thanksgiving meal, turkey gallery icon 15 Ways Americans Celebrate Thanksgiving Abroad

Guayaquil, Ecuador gallery icon Recapping the US State Department's November Travel...

Gilbert Ott Find This Guy at the Airport and He’ll Upgrade... Airlines & Airports

So why doesn’t it ever change? Most of the time things don’t change because the right people—those in the position to remedy issues—don’t even know there is a problem.

Alerting Suppliers

If suppliers are never made aware of a problem, how will anything change? Instead of venting our complaints on Facebook, we should be sharing these comments with those who are able to help resolve what’s wrong.

I’ve heard from colleagues too many times that nothing ever changes, so why should we waste our time? It takes mere minutes—minutes that we can, and should, be spared to do our part.

Doing Your Part

Your time is valuable, so take five minutes now to share issues with suppliers and encourage other travel advisors to do the same, so you don’t continue to waste hours of your time going forward. We all need to do our part.

Here’s another way to look at it: Don’t you want your clients to take five minutes and share their experiences with you? I know I do. If, for instance, clients got food poisoning at a resort, wouldn’t you want them to alert you? I wouldn’t want to continue booking clients into a resort where that happened. But if clients don’t do their part and take five minutes to share the issue with me, how would I know?

Retaining Clients

Issues such as food poisoning could arguably result in losing valued clients—not only for travel agents but for our preferred suppliers as well. They would want to know about a problem instead of losing your business altogether. So do your part—take five!

For more Travel Agent News

More by Miki Taylor

Classic Cars in Havana, Cuba

FAM Trip Roundup: Vietnam, Costa Rica and More

 Price Plus Perks

 The ‘Hedgehog Philosophy’

 How Clients Are Qualifying You Back

 Assessing Your Expenses

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS