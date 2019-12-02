Take Five
Take time to voice concerns to suppliers—it'll save you hours of frustration in the long haul.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Miki Taylor
It’s time to take five—and I’m not referring to a five-minute siesta. Rather, I’m suggesting you take five to assess your experiences with the suppliers that you use.
With tens of thousands of travel agents using the same suppliers, there’s no reason why we should be experiencing the same issues over and over.
So why doesn’t it ever change? Most of the time things don’t change because the right people—those in the position to remedy issues—don’t even know there is a problem.
Alerting Suppliers
If suppliers are never made aware of a problem, how will anything change? Instead of venting our complaints on Facebook, we should be sharing these comments with those who are able to help resolve what’s wrong.
I’ve heard from colleagues too many times that nothing ever changes, so why should we waste our time? It takes mere minutes—minutes that we can, and should, be spared to do our part.
Doing Your Part
Your time is valuable, so take five minutes now to share issues with suppliers and encourage other travel advisors to do the same, so you don’t continue to waste hours of your time going forward. We all need to do our part.
Here’s another way to look at it: Don’t you want your clients to take five minutes and share their experiences with you? I know I do. If, for instance, clients got food poisoning at a resort, wouldn’t you want them to alert you? I wouldn’t want to continue booking clients into a resort where that happened. But if clients don’t do their part and take five minutes to share the issue with me, how would I know?
Retaining Clients
Issues such as food poisoning could arguably result in losing valued clients—not only for travel agents but for our preferred suppliers as well. They would want to know about a problem instead of losing your business altogether. So do your part—take five!
