Taking Control
Don't let potential clients intimidate or bully you—your services as a travel agent are valuable.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Dan Chappelle
At a recent conference I attended, one of the keynote speakers said something that hit me like a brick—square between the eyes.
He said, and I quote, “Your prospects’ self-worth or ability to pay is not your problem. They are not your customers. Don’t let them make you feel guilty or drag you down.”
This is a profound statement, because we often find ourselves wasting time with tire kickers. These are the folks who are looking for the high service levels you can provide, but don’t want or can’t pay the price. As a result, they will beat you up on price and threaten to buy from a competitor.
Here are three strategies to minimize your exposure to tire kickers.
Positioning
You are building a reputation among the buying public. You are saying, “This is what I do, this is my specialty, and this is what I charge.” If prospects don’t accept these terms, they are not your customers.
Advertising
Change the way you market your products and services. In most cases, your advertisements include a supplier, a destination and a price. Unfortunately, we are taught to offer the stripped-down rate for the least desirable accommodations. In negotiating terms, this is called an anchor. Usually it is the amount a prospect is expecting to pay. Your job is to upsell to better accommodations.
It is a lot easier to offer a suite and sell down than it is to go from the bottom up. I suggest offering a realistic price, which will weed out undesirable prospects.
Referrals
These are the Holy Grail of prospects. When you develop a proactive process for asking for referrals, you are able to request the exact type of prospect that best fits your ideal client.
It is your business. You are in control. This means turning down business that is not a good fit or profitable. It also means not allowing unwanted prospects to intimidate you into doing something that will not benefit you or your company.
Dan Chappelle is a sales performance coach and professional business advisor. His training and consulting firm develops sales-focused business leaders and entrepreneurs in the travel industry.
