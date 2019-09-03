Taking the Hassle out of the Holidays
Finding a trusted travel agent can help all travelers—especially those with young kids—take the stress out of planning family vacations.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Mark Murphy
I felt for those parents on my flight today, with their two little towheads. Their 3-year-old daughter was content and a perfect traveler, while their 2-year-old son reinforced the stereotype of the terrible twos. He would be fine for a stretch and then would go into what could only be described as a sitting jackknife, akin to the dive, moving from a 90-degree angle to completely straight in a single motion.
Dad’s head was definitely in the line of fire, as he dodged the head-butts coming his way. The future gymnast, while extending to the 180-degree position, would occasionally manage to do a half-twist, land in the aisle and scream bloody murder. At least that’s what it sounded like.
I turned to the young couple next to me, smiled and said, “That’s what I call birth control.” It’s at moments like these that parents, with their stress level at a very high point, start to wonder why they are even bothering to take a vacation. How can this be fun?
It can be much more pleasant for these travelers if the worst part about their trip is a screaming kid for a couple of hours. But what about all the aggravation of having to plan the trip itself? Just the idea of having someone take the planning off their plate is a major relief. It’s that seminal moment when parents realize just how much time and money they can save, along with lowering their stress levels, by engaging with a travel expert.
Virtually every town in America has a Facebook group for parents and their kids, along with numerous other sites where travel agents can participate for free or via digital marketing. Online marketing on sites like Facebook can be targeted in so many ways—so there really is no excuse for not being able to get more family business.
Starting with new parents is a great way to position your service as a stress-free way to give Mom and Dad some of their life back, at least for a little while!
For more Travel Agent News
More by Mark Murphy
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS