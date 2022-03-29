Taking The Leap Into Luxury
Seasoned travel advisors reveal tried-and-true strategies to help you to tap into the luxury market
Claudette Covey
The prospect of boosting your luxury sales can be a daunting concept. But it doesn’t have to be. There are tried-and-true strategies that will help you to tap into the luxury market, noted seasoned luxury travel advisors.
“The two most important steps to take are joining a consortium with a strong luxury travel section, including cruise lines, hotels, tour companies and destination management companies that have a strong presence in the luxury market,” said Claire Schoeder, an independent contractor with Elevations Travel.
Educate Yourself
“Education is the second step, which goes hand-inhand with the first step. Learn the products through personal experience whenever possible, and participate in webinars and self-study programs set up by the travel provider,” she said.
As a case in point, several years ago, Trish Gastineau, owner of Simply Customized Travel, an affiliate of Travel Experts, attended Tauck’s Travel Advisor Academy and became a Tauck Certified Agent.
“That helped me understand their product better, which helped me close more sales. I utilize Tauck’s Advisor Tool Kit that allows me to send brochures from their website to my clients, and Tauck includes a personalized letter from me,” Gastineau said.
“The letter has my agency name and contact information on it, and allows me to mention a specific itinerary that I think they may be interested in.
“My strategy with Tauck is to send the brochures I think my clients will be interested in. At the same time that I put that request in, I also make sure to drop a separate note card from me in the mail letting them know to expect the brochures. I then set a reminder to follow up with the clients a few weeks later with an email and phone call.
“This is a great return on my investment of time and money. It has led to four closed sales in 2021, and costs me the price of one postage stamp and a card!”
'Walk the Walk'
“To increase your luxury business, you definitely need to walk the walk,” said Becky Lukovic of Bella Travel Planning, an affiliate of Travel Experts. “When you discuss luxury hotel and experience options for your clients, you need to be conversant in the options and what makes them a good fit.”
She added, “You need to have excitement about the product, which comes from experience. Start in the places you know the best and find some luxury experiences and properties you can recommend.”
Travel advisors may need to reach into their wallets for luxury experiences, but Lukovic noted that doing so is well worth the expense. “I know that a great agent rate in a luxurious property might still give you a bit of sticker shock but think of it as an investment in your luxury travel future.”
Project Luxury
“Attracting luxury clients goes hand-in-hand with who you are and how you project yourself,” said Jennifer Doncsecz, president of VIP Vacations, adding
“Being part of a country club or getting close to financial advisors who would recommend you can sometimes open the door. It only takes a few high-end luxury clients to start, and it is always a good idea to mention to them that you would appreciate referrals,” Doncsecz said.
Richard Turen, managing director of Churchill & Turen, recommended that travel advisors do all they possibly can to separate themselves from “full-service” travel agencies.
“True luxury guests do not want to speak to the person who just booked a 40-person budget bus tour. They want the agent who has connections to the best driver and private guides who can present experiences their neighbors never had,” he said.
Sales Tips
First and foremost, be discerning about the luxury products you sell. “The most important first step, in my view, is the one almost every new agency or business venture skips – what products won’t you sell and why,” said Richard Turen of Churchill & Turen. “Rate and rank your suppliers and only sell those that merit a fivestar reputation.”
“Introduce at least one monthly publication for your premier guests that has no ads and no hype. Tell the luxury guest the truth about our industry and how it really works,” he said. “Truth is the greatest tool to use when cultivating the luxury market.
“Always give a luxury option to a client for a hotel to splurge on either now or the future,” said Becky Lukovic of Bella Travel Planning.
“I’ll give good options in their budget range and then throw in a luxury option for good measure. You’d be surprised at how often they will choose the luxury hotel, which in my book is a winwin because you’ve increased your luxury sales, and they will have an amazing experience.”
