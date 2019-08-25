Tapping the Luxury Market
Veteran travel advisors offer five actionable tips to help you boost your luxury sales.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Joe Pike
AGENTatHOME chatted with some of the best agent experts in the business to discuss their top tips on selling luxury travel. Here’s what they had to say.
Listen
“When people are spending a pretty penny to travel, they want to be heard and they want what they want,” said Amanda Bisack of Travelista Travels, an affiliate of the Tzell Travel Group. “I always suggest sitting down with a client or arranging a phone call so you can get a full picture of what they expect for their trip.”
Details include determining the types of accommodations clients liked in the past. “It’s important to know what type of amenities they are used to receiving, how many restaurants they are hoping for at their hotel, and do they want a resort in a busy location or do they prefer calm,” she said.
Be Patient
Selling the luxury segment requires a lot of patience, said Emily Bertsch of Bethlehem, Pa.-based VIP Vacations.“Because these trips tend to be more than just a weeklong stay at an all-inclusive somewhere, you need to make sure you have enough time to dedicate to these clients.”
She advised travel agents to be ready “to spend a lot of time preparing [client] quotes, which require close attention to intricate details,” and “make sure you will be able to drop what you are doing to answer the phone any time they call.”
Focus on the Experience
While talking about accommodations’ features and amenities is always important, Jennifer Carr of The Tropical Travelers in Malvern, Pa., places more emphasis on a vacation’s activities. “I focus on the clients’ experience at the destination and not so much on the hotel package,” she said. “By asking them what’s on their wishlist as far as excursions or bucket list items go, I show them that they can accomplish all of these things that will make their vacation a more memorable experience.”
Know What You're Selling
Knowing your product goes far behind destination knowledge, according to Bailie White of BE The Travel, based in Lansing, Mich. “Meeting with the people who work on-property every day is part of knowing your product,” she said, adding that a connection with a general manager or concierge can result in personalized welcomes for your clients, which is sometimes “worth more than any extra amenity you can offer.”
Sell What's Hot
Hot luxury destinations recommended by Bisack include Santorini, Greece; Italy’s Amalfi Coast; Nevis; and Anguilla.
Carr noted that Costa Rica is becoming a bucket-list destination for many and that the Maldives are becoming increasingly popular.
For honeymooners, Bertsch recommended Greece and Tahiti. For couples celebrating milestones, she suggested Thailand.
Bisack recommended Casa Angelina, Praiano, Italy; Kapari Natural Resort, Santorini, Greece; the Four Seasons Resort Nevis; Belmond Cap Juluca, Anguilla; Hotel Ranga, Iceland; Abaton Island Resort & Spa, Crete, Greece; and Palm Island Resort & Spa, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
For couples, Bertsch recommended Hermitage Bay in Antigua and overwater bungalows at El Dorado Maroma on Mexico’s Riviera Maya.
