Thanking Travel Advisors

Industry executives sing the praises of agents, who they note have shown strength and resilience throughout the pandemic
In November, we give thanks for the blessings in our lives, both personally and professionally. As Thanksgiving approaches, a number of top travel industry executives are expressing gratitude for travel advisors who have really shown their strength and resilience this year.
Here’s what they had to say.
Norwegian Cruise Line
"We could write a book filled with all this year has taught us, but what I love most is the profound sense of companionship and support that we have continued to foster with our travel partner community.
Like so many of our esteemed travel partners, working from home has become the new normal and maintaining a work-life balance has become challenging as we juggle family, personal time and career life.
We believe wholeheartedly that travel advisors are a trusted source for their customers. When consumers are ready and able to travel again, they will turn more to travel advisors to help guide them through our new normal.
While 2020 has been a challenging year for many travel advisors, it is not over, and neither is the support, compassion and resources we will continue to provide them. We’ll have more news to share as the year progresses, but for now we simply say thank you!" - Katina Athanasiou, chief sales officer
Posadas
"While this year has undoubtedly taken a huge toll on the travel industry, we couldn’t be more grateful for the support and loyalty we’ve received from our travel partners. Our partnership throughout the pandemic has been more valuable than ever and we’re happy to be able to give back to travel agents as well. Through the ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ promotion we launched earlier this summer, we gifted trips to five top-performing travel agents. … This is just one example of the many ways we want to give back to our partners who continue to support us, and a way to continue working together to reactivate the industry." - Enrique Calderon, chief operating officer
Royal Caribbean International
"During this remarkably challenging time, the value of a travel advisor is clearer than ever. Confusion and anxiety are common feelings that have been rippling through consumers these past few months. And our travel partners have been instrumental when helping reassure those clients that they will be taken care of – and that new vacation memories are waiting to be made soon in the safest way possible." - Vicki Freed, senior vice president sales and trade support & service
Playa Hotels & Resorts
"We truly value our travel advisors and the support they provide us. Through the most difficult times, they have patiently stood by our side and helped our mutual clients with their travel plans, whether it was moving dates, getting refunds, or keeping them calm and confident that their trips would run smoothly.
Travel advisors have really stepped up and come to the rescue, working long hours to help our clients make changes or work on refunds.
They remained positive even while sometimes working for free, understanding there would eventually be light at the end of this tunnel.
We are truly in this together and it is exactly why Playa has been leading our VIP events. It gives us the chance to reward them and help them gain exposure to new bookings with their clients!
I feel strongly that together we will succeed." - Andrea Wright, vice president-travel agent sales
Carnival Cruise Line
"We can’t say enough about the amazing support that our travel advisor partners have provided during this unprecedented pause in operations.
This pause has reinforced their incredible role in keeping our guests informed and advising them of their options. Our travel advisors will of course be a critical part of our operations once we begin sailing again." - Adolfo Perez, senior vice president global sales and trade marketing
Silversea Cruises
"It is amazing how professional and resilient our travel advisors are. They, like us, had to change in order to continue to operate. As we have gone through the different stages of this pandemic, they were there with us step by step:
-First, they helped us get our guests, their clients, home.
-They then helped to cancel and rebook the guests on new sailings.
-They helped keep their clients calm and assured while we figured out processes to issue refunds and future cruise credits, all while working with a smaller staff from home.
-And now, they are helping us set up our return to business and, like us, are doing this with little or no current income … but a great vision for the future." - Mark Conroy, managing director-the Americas
