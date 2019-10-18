The Agent Advantage
Using a knowledgeable travel agent and travel insurance can help ensure travelers will not only show to a real-life establishment but also give travelers a once-in-a-lifetime trip.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Mark Murphy
You may have recently read about a British couple that booked a “VIP Penthouse” on Airbnb in Ibiza, Spain, only to show up and be told that no such accommodation existed at that property. Turns out, lots of tourists keep showing up at that same reception desk, only to learn that their $12,000 stay has just enriched some online thieves.
What is the best way to avoid this mess as a traveler? You know the answer, and it’s to use a professional travel agent. Most people have the feeling that this could never happen to them—but then it does.
That’s the seminal moment when they realize they need someone to help them make informed choices when it comes to their vacations. The best case for agents trying to capture the sale is to provide an amazing recommendation that blows the prospective client away, yielding effusive praise and a lifelong relationship that leads to family, friends and other referrals.
Successful agents don’t become successes overnight. They make the commitment and understand it’s a long-term building process that marries education, relationships and feedback from clients, which leads to new customers just via referrals.
Sharing that Airbnb story on social media, or in conversations with friends and family, opens travelers’ eyes to the perils of going it alone. Just don’t be that agent who posts the story and says, “Use a travel agent and this won’t happen”—since there are also stories of rogue agents selling trips that never materialized, burning consumers in the process.
The key is sharing how you personally vet suppliers and products, along with that story, leaving readers to come to their own conclusions. It certainly doesn’t hurt to state that you work with suppliers like Villas of Distinction, where quality and accountability are a given.
Recommend their product, and marry it with Allianz Global Assistance travel insurance, and you will remove clients’ uncertainty while providing them with peace of mind for the unexpected, should it happen.
