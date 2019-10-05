The Bahamas: Lending a Helping Hand
The best thing people can do now to help The Bahamas is visit.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Linda Truilo
Over the summer The Islands of the Bahamas worked with Travel Agent Academy on its newly expanded specialist course, showcasing romance travel offerings throughout 16 of the archipelago’s most visited islands and touting its reputation as a top wedding destination. No one could have predicted that shortly after we went to press to announce this updated course, a deadly hurricane would level major parts of The Abacos and Grand Bahama, uprooting so many lives.
As a travel community, our condolences go out to the people of the Bahamas, and fortunately, our professional connections enable us to help them. By encouraging clients to visit the many still-intact, fully functioning areas of this 700-island archipelago, travel advisors can aid in strengthening its economy so that thousands of livelihoods on the two struggling islands can be regained.
First Responses
News coverage of relief efforts first focused on unscathed neighboring Paradise Island, where, for example, the Atlantis became the staging ground for Chef José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen. With the help of the resort’s guests/volunteers, the organization provided around 100,000 free meals to hurricane survivors in the first week alone.
Atlantis Paradise Island and other resorts have committed millions of dollars in aid. And cruise lines, including (at press time) Bahamas Paradise, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Disney, Holland America, Carnival and Princess, have offered help, whether through generous monetary contributions or by transporting people, food and medical supplies.
Importantly, cruise lines have begun returning with visitors to the Bahamas, but agents will need to check with individual lines for the most up-to-date information.
The Next Step: Visit!
While expressing deep gratitude for the outpouring of help, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar said that “the best thing [to] do for us right now is visit Nassau, Paradise Island and the Out Islands. Our beautiful island nation is ready to welcome you.”
And it’s an inspiring time to visit. On Nassau and Paradise Island, The Exumas, Eleuthera, Harbour Island, Bimini and Andros, among many other islands, your clients will find natural beauty, excitement and cultural enrichment, plus friendship with the spirited, warm-hearted people who live there.
Visit bahamas.com for current details.
