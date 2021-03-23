The Coxswain
Do you have a coxswain for your business?
Travel Agent Scott Koepf
I am a fan of the Olympics, which like so many other things, were postponed. I am always intrigued by sports that very few of us pay attention to except every four years. Rowing, in particular the eight-person version, has always fascinated me.
The Ninth Person
The thing that really perplexed me was the ninth person in the boat – the coxswain – when it is called eight-person. Since they do not row the boat, it begs the question of their importance.
The Wikipedia definition of the coxswain: The coxswain is responsible for steering the boat and coordinating the power and rhythm of the rowers. In some capacities, the coxswain is responsible for implementing the training regimen or race plan, so the coxswain is the "coach" in the boat. A coxswain is necessary in the first place because the rowers sit with their backs to the direction of travel.
It is clear that without the coxswain, there would be complete failure! This event is always a race in a straight line and in calm waters. Before 2020 we might say that we had calm waters in our industry and that the line was relatively straight to get a customer to book.
Challenging Conditions
If the course and conditions are more challenging than ever, then it would seem to elevate the need for a coxswain.
The question to you is, Do you have a coxswain for your business?
More than ever you can’t know exactly what is in front of you, so you need help steering. When the weather gets rough, you need a training regimen and a coach.
You probably already have access to that coxswain. It is your franchise, host or consortium. It is exactly what they do. Most travel advisors have not historically utilized all the benefits of their affiliation.
Staying In Sync
The Wikipedia definition did not mention one of the primary roles of the coxswain. During the race they shout to the rowers to keep them in sync, which is what maximizes their efficiency. If you can’t hear your coxswain then either you are not listening, or you should consider joining another franchise, host or consortium.
The best will get you through this storm we are in and the more you listen, the faster you will get to your goal.
