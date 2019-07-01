The Element of Surprise
Engage clients in new locales or pique their interest by talking about their previous trips.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Mark Murphy
Surprise clients and prospects with interesting tidbits on destinations that most have never experienced. Share anecdotes and experiences from your own travels, other travel agents, clients and our own writers.
Asking clients “Did you know?” is a great way to open a conversation or a social media post when promoting undiscovered luxury destinations, which is the topic of our cover story in this issue.
If they are aware of the locale you are referring to, you can have a great conversation related to their individual experiences. If they are unaware of the destination, you’ve gotten their attention and interest, and can share your personal insights. Either way, it’s a win, as it establishes a relationship and you aren’t perceived as “selling” them. Nobody wants to be sold, but everyone is happy to buy.
Take Malta, for instance. I had my first and only visit several years ago and combined it with a stop in Istanbul. (Turkish Airlines connections were seamless, and a value proposition as well.) I learned quite a bit of the history of Malta while there but wasn’t on the island long enough to see and experience it all. Michelle Buttigieg of the Malta Tourism Authority, who has done an amazing job of engaging travel agents on the destination, suggested I read a book called “Empires of the Sea,” by Roger Crowley.
The book, coupled with my experience while there, transported me back in time to the battles that had taken place on the ground I literally had stood on just a few days prior. As a result, I find myself discussing the destination and suggesting the book to many of the travelers I meet along the way. It’s a special part of the world that many have not discovered, leading to some great conversations about the thing I love: travel.
I always suggest, during and at the conclusion of these conversations, speaking to a travel agent for unbiased advice and planning. If they don’t have one, I quickly offer to send them several recommendations, leading to a future sale and a trip to an undiscovered gem.
