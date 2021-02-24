The Enduring Nature of Romance
Despite the pandemic, clients continue to book weddings, honeymoons and other forms of romance travel
Like virtually all of travel, the wedding and honeymoon segment suffered in 2020 and 2021 as the world tried to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
But never count romance out. Weddings, honeymoons and all other forms of romance travel are still happening, although the trips are evolving due to the coronavirus and resulting travel restrictions.
"Yes, destination weddings are taking place," said Lisa Sheldon, executive director of the Destination Wedding and Honeymoon Specialist Association (DWHSA), the world’s largest network of travel advisors that specialize in romance. "Many of our DWHSA members have stated they haven’t seen a significant decrease in guest attendance. Some may have a few guests that cancel if the date is rescheduled.
"Group sizes have been on the decline the last few years even prior to the pandemic. The popularity of destination weddings fluctuates periodically. Economic situations and family situations – or some guests who attended several destination weddings in the past and don’t want to go to the destination again – can always play a role in the guest count."
Predictions for 2021
Chris Hornick, a Dream Vacations franchise owner in Pleasant Hill, Pa., agreed. "The number of destination weddings being inquired about have reduced over the last year, but they are certainly still happening, and it is expected to increase the deeper into 2021 we go," he said.
"I just returned from Secrets Maroma Beach in Mexico and there were two destination weddings happening during my stay. One was a small ceremony with less than eight people and the other was a 75-person-plus ceremony and reception. The resorts throughout the Caribbean are doing an amazing job keeping their guests and staff safe, but still offering wedding package options."
Pris Phillips, an independent vacation specialist with Cruises Inc. in Columbia, S.C., said she has booked a number of romance trips last year and continues to receive inquiries in 2021.
"I’m seeing more destination trips for honeymoons over the past 12 months and going forward," she said.
"Destination travel is still very much active, and, with all the sanitization protocols, clients seem relaxed about travel more than before."
Changes and Trends
But agents have noticed some changes and trends. "Prior to the pandemic, a new trend in romance travel that was gaining popularity were engagement photoshoots in an international destination or even stateside," Sheldon said. "This trend was mostly seen on east and west coasts. If the couple became engaged locally, maybe over the holidays with family witnessing it, some couples then booked a trip to the location of their choice – maybe a quick, long weekend in Maui, Paris, Mexico or the Caribbean. They possibly might go check out resorts for their destination wedding, hire a photographer in the location to do the engagement shoot, and then use the photos to announce their destination wedding."
Perennial Favorites
Hornick has had couples return to favorite destinations. "Given the pandemic, I have seen people going back to their ‘roots’ of romantic travel and revisiting destinations more common or that they loved before," he said. "I have seen a lot of couples simply say they want to get away and reconnect after a year of uncertainty and stress. A sense of comfort goes with that by returning to a destination they have been to before. I am seeing a lot of Riviera Maya, Aruba and the Dominican Republic repeat customers over the last few months."
Phillips has booked destination weddings with fewer guests, or just the immediate family, in attendance. "I do think romance travel will re-emerge stronger," she said. "I personally have been to three different resorts in the past two-and-a-half months, and the numbers are definitely climbing with each stay. Now that the vaccine is being distributed, I think people will feel more comfortable."
Leading Travel's Rebound
She, like the others, believes the romance segment will help lead the travel rebound.
"There are clients that will travel when, where and as often as possible even during a pandemic," Sheldon said. "Then there are the clients who are being more cautious and waiting things out. Even in economic downturns, romance travel has prevailed. Couples will still have wedding anniversaries, special birthdays and significant life events such as retirement, beating cancer or rekindling the romance after becoming empty nesters. All those trips can have one or several romantic components in them."
In conclusion, Hornick sums it up nicely. "The future in travel is bright as we weather this storm, and in my opinion, the beacon of light at the top of the lighthouse will be romantic travel, couples’ getaways and the re-emergence of destination weddings throughout the Caribbean," he said. "The tide is already turning."
