The 'Hail Mary' Play
What's your power move to save a deal?
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Scott Koepf
When the game is all but over in football, a team may resort to what is known as the “Hail Mary” play. It is the last-ditch effort to try and score on the last play of the game. The odds are extremely low but since time is running out, it is the only choice a team can make.
When Clients Don't Respond
In the travel business, ask yourself two questions about your own plans for a “Hail Mary” play. First, do you have a “Hail Mary” ready to use? You have heard me extol the virtues of having a solid and consistent follow-up plan. However, as we all know, sometimes a customer just does not return calls or emails.
Distinguishing Yourself
When you come to that final call or email, is it a “Hail Mary”? If your last communication is the same as or similar to previous ones, you are simply doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Instead, make that last effort unique.
A top travel advisor told me that the last message they leave for a client is this: “I am so concerned about you as you have not responded about that amazing vacation I planned for you. Have you fallen and can’t get up? I am here to help you no matter what! Please call me back and at least let me know you are okay!” Silly? Maybe – but the travel agent swore it got great results.
Create your own final message in your personal style. Don’t try to sell anything. You are only looking for a callback, so focus on that.
Timing is Everything
The second question to ask is whether you are running the “Hail Mary” play too early in the game. If a client contacts you and asks for a quote on a specific product, what do you do? Many travel advisors simply do as asked and research the pricing and send the quote, running a “Hail Mary” play, which has low odds of working.
Have you looked at your success rate of sending out quotes on request? I think you will find that the closing rate is terrible. Instead, put your efforts into obtaining an appointment to get to know your client and what they really want in a vacation.
