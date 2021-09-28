The Happiest Countries in the World
Each year, the United Nations measures happiness around the world, the results of which are published in its World Happiness Report. It is a complex process, integrating metrics on social support, life expectancy, income per capita and more.
In 2021, the top five countries were Finland, Iceland, Denmark, Switzerland and the Netherlands, respectively.
Here is a sampling of itineraries for clients who want to visit the top five happiest countries – with some of the most smile-inducing operators around.
Finland
Collette’s seven-night "The Northern Lights of Finland" itinerary takes travelers on a hunt for the elusive Northern Lights, and includes a culture and history tour of Helsinki, three nights in Lapland, a reindeer safari and dog sledding. Accommodations include a glass igloo in the wilderness and a Finnish log cabin. Departures are available between November 2021 and March 2022, with rates starting at $3,199 per person.
Iceland
Great Value Vacations’ four-night "Iceland Escape: Golden Circle & Whale Watching" itinerary includes whale-watching at sea, a full-day tour of the beautiful Golden Circle and an excursion to the renowned Fontana Baths to bathe in mineral-rich geothermal waters. Departures are available throughout 2021 and 2022, with rates starting at $1,388 per person.
Denmark
Goway Travel’s eightday "Denmark Self-Drive: Copenhagen, Roskilde, Odense & Arhus" itinerary is perfect for travelers who want to explore at their own pace on a self-drive tour. The trip takes guests through Copenhagen’s museums, Odense’s zoo, and Europe’s Capital of Culture, Arhus. Departures are available throughout 2021 and 2022, with rates starting at $1,307 per person.
Switzerland
Globus’ eight-day "The Best of Switzerland" vacation is something out of a storybook, with fresh Alpine air, Swiss chocolates, chalet-dotted hillsides and lush green farmland. Beginning and ending in Zürich, the itinerary visits Lake Como, Lake Geneva and more. Departures are available between 2021 and 2023, with rates start starting at $2,699 per person.
Netherlands
Audley Travel’s 10-day "Grand Tour of the Netherlands" explores the country for 10 days with bicycle tours, visits to the famous windmills, a sunset canal cruise through Amsterdam and a pottery class at Delftware pottery. Departures are available throughout 2021 and 2022, with rates starting at $5,455 per person.
Editor’s note: Information was correct at time of writing. All tours/packages subject to availability. Prices may vary from time of writing, based on currency fluctuations.
