Find what makes you stand out from your competitors.
During Delta Vacations University’s Presidential Forum, Jennie Ho, the company’s president, shared the “hedgehog philosophy” from Jim Collins’ book “Good to Great” with agents. She described the one thing the hedgehog does that results in its survival. When threatened, it rolls into a ball and pushes out its quills, protecting itself from predators.
Applying the hedgehog philosophy in business means finding one’s unique characteristic, being passionate about that special trait and working toward ensuring that it provides the best financial return, Jennie said. Combining those three elements aids in overall success, she added.
Differentiating Yourself
Most travel consultants separate themselves from OTAs by emphasizing exemplary customer service. Since there are 140,000 travel advisors in the U.S. and Canada, finding the hedgehog attribute that differentiates you from the thousands of other agents is essential for survival.
Adopting the hedgehog philosophy requires that you ask yourself the following: What do you and your clients believe is your unique characteristic? Are you passionate about it? Does it help you provide high value and increase profitability?
Capitalizing on Personal Experiences
The top-selling advisor at VIP Vacations Inc., Emily Bertsch, utilizes the hedgehog philosophy to stand out among other agents. In 2016, Emily was married at Karisma’s El Dorado Royale in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Based on her personal experience, she works one-on-one with VIP’s Karisma wedding couples to create customized wedding experiences.
Couples receive her recommendations, and she makes sure all the details of the event are prepared ahead of time. With immediate access to Emily, the wedding couple doesn’t have to schedule conference calls with wedding planners in Mexico and also avoids any potential language barriers.
A Win For Clients and Advisors
Emily’s passion about providing this unique service results in the couple not having to struggle to add last-minute wedding extras when they arrive. Consequently, their total wedding bill is prepaid and in return VIP’s commissions for the wedding extras are higher than ever.
After discovering your hedgehog characteristic, it’s time to share what makes you special in your website and social marketing strategies. Ralph Waldo Emerson said it best: “The fox has many tricks. The hedgehog has but one. But that is the best of all!”
