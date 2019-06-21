The Ins and Outs of Bereavement Fares
You can still help get your clients bereavement airfares if you follow these rules.
Airlines used to offer bereavement fares to help family members travel to a loved one’s funeral without having to pay the walk-up fare. Most airlines stopped offering these fares for a while because of what they said was rampant abuse by passengers looking to save money on last-minute trips.
I was faced with the repercussions of this issue several weeks ago when my mother-in-law died at her home in Europe.
Researching Fares
I conducted a search on the Internet and was pleasantly surprised to see that several carriers were once again offering these fares. Each airline does have specific requirements that passengers need to meet to get these fares. And the fares are not offered on all flights.
I was able to book with Delta Air Lines on a nonstop flight from Atlanta. Through my Internet research, I knew what information I needed to provide the carrier – so I had it ready when I called the airline to ask about bereavement fares.
The End Result
I ended up with a good fare that enabled me to change a flight if I needed to without change fees – but I would have to pay any fare difference.
Earlier this year, I had clients traveling domestically when a close family member died. I was able to get their flight changed at no charge after providing the airline with information about the relative who died.
Not all U.S. carriers offer these fares, and the two I know that do – Delta and Alaska Airlines – have very strict requirements when booking. Tickets must be booked directly with the airline. Even if you do not regularly book air, you can help clients by finding a carrier that does offer bereavement fares and then calling the airline to determine what the requirements are.
Assisting Clients
You may also want to research what flights are available for clients so they can begin making decisions about their travel. If the travel is overseas, remind them that they need their passports and have them make sure they have at least six months’ validity remaining. Remember to check whether they need a visa for an international destination.
Again, remember that even if we do not book the air, we can provide information to clients, helping make sure that these types of last-minute travel plans go as smoothly as possible.
