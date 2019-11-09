The Perfect Pitch
Know your client, prepare your pitch and watch sales increase.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Scott Koepf
Every sales transaction includes the step we call the “presentation”—where you outline the best options for your prospective client. It is a very important part of the sales process and requires preparation, practice and finesse.
Another word for presentation, one that can make us squirm, is the “pitch.” Somehow calling the presentation a pitch makes it sound manipulative. Let’s just remove negative connotations from the word and agree that making a good pitch is a very important part of sales success.
Individual Pitches
We can look at baseball to learn some valuable lessons in how to maximize the pitching process. Most baseball aficionados will agree the pitcher (in the sales world, that’s you) is the key to success or failure of a game. Furthermore, it is not just the pitcher who can win or lose a game, but actually an individual pitch. Recognizing that each pitch is so important, we can learn some tips from baseball to improve our sales.
Preparation
The pitch delivered is a result of many other steps leading up to that moment. Pitchers take the mound and must appear confident. It is the same with a good agent: Product knowledge, planning for the sales process and having a vision of the desired result are all factors that affect the success of the pitch.
Judging the Batter
Importantly, a pitcher needs to know who the batter is. The choice of which pitch to use is based on who is up at the plate. It is the same in sales, as the more you qualify a potential client the more you will be able to customize and personalize the pitch. In baseball, the wrong pitch can spell disaster, and it is no different in sales.
In baseball, pitchers listen primarily to the catcher, who has also studied the batter and suggests what pitch to throw. In sales your input comes mainly from qualifying questions but also from clients’ past vacations and any other information you can obtain—primarily by listening.
The right pitch can win the game in both baseball and sales. It is worth the time to perfect your pitches. Now take the mound, wind up and deliver the perfect pitch!
