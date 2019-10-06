The Power of HAIL
Keep your commitments and treat customers how you would like to be treated.
Gaining and increasing your clients’ loyalty is a crucial component in growing your business. Over the past 10 years, hundreds of sales books have been published emphasizing the importance of client retention and demonstrating methods that help build loyalty.
Several notable techniques include offering repeat discounts, creating membership programs and providing complimentary perks and bonuses.
Positive Experiences
Most experts agree, however, that no matter the technique, clients typically remain loyal simply because they are happy engaging in business with a company or individual whose services they trust. Their positive experience builds greater allegiance than other methods.
As travel advisors, providing a positive experience is not always in our control, as we are often at the mercy of outside factors that can contribute negatively to the overall vacation experience our clients will have. It’s reassuring to learn that recent studies have shown that the positive feelings your clients have working with you don’t have to depend on their overall vacation experience.
The 'Likability' Factor
Their loyalty doesn’t have to be based on the outcome of their vacation, when instead it can be based on the service they receive and your “likability.” This means that the lasting impression you produce for your clients is completely within your control. Beyond customer satisfaction, loyalty is earned when a consumer feels valued and appreciated, trusts your expertise and likes working with you.
A 2014 TED Talk by Julian Treasure described the power of H.A.I.L. in creating enjoyable interactions and increasing a likability quotient. As a formula for increasing enjoyable interactions when communicating with your client, H.A.I.L. stands for:
H - Honesty
Communicating clearly and truthfully.
A - Authenticity
Being yourself and standing in your own truth.
I - Integrity
Doing what you say you will do without compromising your moral values.
L - Love
Being caring and wishing people well, treating them the way you would like to be treated.
When we keep our promises, we show our clients that they are not taken for granted. Respect and trust are gained with every commitment we keep. Customer loyalty automatically increases when clients remember your sincerity, instead of your inability to deliver on your promises.
