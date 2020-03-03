The Roads Less Traveled
The five most in-demand emerging destinations according to this year’s USTOA tour operator survey.
As more travelers seek off-the-beaten-path experiences, USTOA tour operators are offering trips to emerging destinations that promise a fuller sense of discovery.
In this year’s USTOA tour operator survey, members identified top travel trends for 2020, including the five most in-demand emerging destinations. Egypt, Croatia and Colombia tied for first place. Slovenia made the list for the first time at second place, followed by Thailand and Vietnam, with Morocco and Ethiopia tying for fifth.
Here is a sampling of tours to these destinations that can spark your clients’ imagination.
Egypt
Peregrine Adventures’ 14-day “Pyramids, Mummies & Pharaohs” itinerary explores the Valley of the Kings, Pyramids of Giza and the Karnak temples, including dinner with a local family, and an Arabic coffee and mint tea tasting at Cairo’s oldest café. Rates start at $3,430 per person. Visit peregrineadventures.com.
Croatia
Collette’s 12-day “Croatia & Its Islands” trip explores medieval architecture, waterfalls, the Blue Cave on the island of Biševo, Dubrovnik and Zagreb. It also includes a seven-night cruise along the Adriatic coast. Rates start at $3,199 per person. Visit gocollette.com.
Colombia
Intrepid Travel’s eight-day “Cycle Colombia” itinerary takes guests through the highlands of the coffee region, the farm town of Salento and the Cocora Valley. Rates start at $2,025 per person. Visit intrepidtravel.com.
Slovenia
Country Walkers’ seven-day “Slovenia & Croatia: Lake Bled, Rovinj & Istria” vacation offers a pletna boat ride across Lake Bled, a tour through the wine and olive oil country, and an excursion to Croatia for a Mirna River Valley truffle hunt. Rates start at $4,448 per person. Visit countrywalkers.com.
Vietnam
Monograms’ 20-day “Enchanting Vietnam with Siem Reap, Bangkok, & Phuket” tour features a visit to Ha Long Bay, a walking tour of Ho Chi Minh City, a boat ride through Bangkok’s canals and more. Rates start at $3,049 per person. Visit monograms.com.
Morocco
Trafalgar’s 10-day “Best of Morocco” itinerary explores Casablanca, Fez and Marrakesh, including garden tours, traditional dining, and a sand dune tour by Jeep. Rates start at $2,058 per person. Visit www.trafalgar.com.
Ethiopia
Alexander + Roberts’ 13-day “Adventures in Ethiopia” trip explores the ancient walled city of Hara, Lalibela’s rock-hewn churches and the Konso Highlands to see tribal settlements defended by walls and maze-like alleys. Rates start at $6,999 per person. Visit alexanderroberts.com.
