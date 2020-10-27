The Sustainability Mission
Sustainable travel is more than the latest trend – it’s a necessary component of a successful travel and tourism business in the future. To flourish for generations to come, destinations – and the companies that bring visitors to them – must take certain measures to ensure that tourism makes a positive impact on the communities visited.
If we can unite the industry under the common goal of making a positive impact, then we can improve the economy, environment and society in destinations across the globe. The benefits are many, from an increased tax base and improved public infrastructure, to arguably the most meaningful, the preservation of human and cultural capital.
Strong and symbiotic partnerships are key to the sustainability mission.
Here are a few of the many USTOA operators that have experience in building these relationships.
Quark Expeditions
The adventure operator launched Polar Promise, a sustainable strategy framework dedicated to protecting the Arctic and Antarctica. Working with scientists, community leaders and innovators, Quark Expeditions contributes $500,000 each year through donations and funding for more research and development projects. Partnering with the Inuit Cruise Training Initiative, it hires Nunavummiut guides, while other training programs are available for people to become ambassadors of the Polar Region. Visit quarkexpeditions.com/sustainability.
Intrepid Travel
In addition to a number of sustainability initiatives launched over the years, Intrepid Travel released a free 10-step guide designed to help travel businesses decarbonize their operations. As a B-Corp certified tour operator and carbon-neutral company since 2010, it has offset more than 351,000 tons of carbon emissions worldwide. During guided trips, Intrepid Travel prioritizes public transportation and minimizes the number of flights included in each itinerary. With expert advice and experience, it is helping other tour operators join the zero-emissions movement. Visit intrepidtravel.com/us/carbon-management.
Lindblad Expeditions
With more than 50 years of responsible travel experience, a focus of Lindblad Expeditions’ daily operations is to source food from local farmers and fishermen whenever possible. In the Galápagos, it collected 27 percent of provisions locally in 2019, which supports the local economy and preserves the ecosystem by reducing the threat of invasive species entering through imported foods. With a strong sustainable seafood policy, the company conducts extensive research to ensure it is keeping oceans healthy and fish stocks regenerating. Visit expeditions.com/whyus/global-stewardship/sustainability.
