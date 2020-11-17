The Sweet Spot
Practice makes perfect.
Travel Agent Scott Koepf
Golf is a simple sport. Start with this little ball here and hit it as few times as possible to get it into the hole there. Repeat 18 times.
Travel sales is a simple business. Start by finding a customer here and help them find the "where" and then get them there. Repeat as often as possible.
Some may disagree. If you are a golfer, you recognize the years of practice and the nuances the game requires.
Forging Relationships
On the travel front, some may be quick to point out the difficulty of not only finding customers but the skill it takes to build relationships and knowledge to provide the right advice to guide them to the perfect vacation.
Nonetheless, I still contend both golf and travel sales are simple – but simple does not mean easy!
Similarities
In golf, there are so many things to keep in mind that will affect every swing of the club that it is sometimes a small miracle if the ball goes in its intended direction at all. One of the key elements of a good golf swing is to hit the sweet spot. That means that the ball contacts the club in just the right place to maximize the distance and accuracy.
As in golf, in selling travel you discover that to be successful, you need extensive knowledge, skills and abilities. And every travel advisor needs to find their sweet spot.
Determining Your Process
One could argue that specialization is a way to establish your sweet spot, and I won’t argue that comparison. I think the sweet spot in selling travel is determining and implementing processes to find and connect with customers. What is the process you use to qualify and establish trust with clients? What specific steps do you take to provide them with unforgettable service?
The most important way in which to find your sweet spot in both golf and travel is practice.
Look at everything you do in detail and determine how you can adjust it so that for every customer you work with they will know they are in the sweet spot!
For more Travel Agent News
More by Scott Koepf
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS