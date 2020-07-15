The Transformational Power of Adventure Travel
The inherent characteristics of the segment fit with the way the new world of touring is shaping up.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Harvey Chipkin
Adventure travel is well-positioned to lead the way to the industry’s recovery, according to travel advisors and suppliers. The inherent characteristics of that segment—smaller groups, remote destinations and localization—all fit with the way the new world of touring seems to be shaping up.
The growth in adventure travel was in place well before the pandemic. Susan Sparks, owner of Points of Interest Travel, a Virtuoso agency in Aspen, Colo., said there has been an increasing interest in adventure travel, much of it involving multigenerational groups. That growth is due to the fact that the very definition of the category has evolved over the years—from trips requiring strength, stamina and risk to “being immersed in a culture,” she said.
Changing Demographics
Bonnie Lee, president of Travel Quest Network, a host agency that is a franchisee of Travel Leaders Network and part of the WorldVia Travel Group, said that suppliers have learned that adventure "is not just for young people who want to bungee jump—it’s for all of us."
Advisors may need to reframe how they traditionally sell travel and share the positive impact that adventure travel has on the world, said Jeremy Brady, national sales manager-U.S.A, for G Adventures, adding that a shift toward community-based tourism will help advisors convince clients they are part of something bigger.
Customers' Comfort Zone
Adventure travel, Sparks said, means "going slightly outside of your comfort zone in many ways." She added, "Someone might love to do a tenting experience at an Aman resort—but not a tent on the Colorado River. It’s always important to find out the client’s comfort zone."
And just as "access" has become a key word in luxury travel, it is also increasingly important for adventure. Clients might want to go fly-fishing, and it’s critical to know which operators that will best meet their needs, Sparks said.
And there are signs of activity in the adventure category. G Adventures has families booking its National Geographic Family Journey Experiences in North America and Costa Rica, some with departures as soon as late 2020, Brady said.
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS