The Treasures of Baja Sur

Discover the beauty of Baja Sur on your next vacation.

Mulege River in Baja California Sur
PHOTO: Mulege River in Baja California Sur. (photo via Kylie Nicholson/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

If your clients have already been to fashionable Los Cabos—famous for its luxury resorts, marinas and golf courses—chances are they’ve fallen in love with the stunning beauty of the region’s “desert-meets-sea” landscapes, and are eager to discover other gems in Mexico’s ecologically rich Baja California Sur (also known simply as Baja Sur).

From the funky, artsy beach town of Todos Santos near La Paz, to the “Pueblo Mágico” of Loreto, with its trove of historic and natural wonders, there is an abundance of experiences to be had, such as authentic cultural immersion and inspiration in the great outdoors.

Travel Agent Academy’s newly launched Baja California Sur Specialist course will shed light on both hidden and emerging vacation spots, giving you an edge when it comes to selling this trending destination. Find out which towns are perfect for couples, families and groups of friends, including those seeking blissful solitude or cultural interaction.

Baja Sur's Gems

Beyond Los Cabos, which has its own course at travelagentacademy.com, lie some of Mexico’s best-kept secrets to date.

La Paz

This genuine Mexican town, warm and welcoming, offers full amenities for families and couples. Located on the Sea of Cortez, La Paz embodies laidback seaside charm, with its historic center, seafood restaurants, calm beaches and delightful boardwalk (malecón), where they can enjoy breathtaking sunsets. Suggest a day trip to nearby Todos Santos.

Comondu

Ecotourists and thrillseekers will find full-on nature immersion in this rustic area. Campsites, eco-cabins and boutique hotels greet adventurers returning from a day of hiking among the dunes, sportfishing or interacting with the massive gray whales that congregate in Magdalena Bay December through April.

Loreto

Historic missions, authentic cuisine and a rich ecoculture distinguish Loreto as a “Pueblo Mágico,” perfect for couples seeking romance and outdoor adventure, with a few creature comforts (think resorts) added in.

Mulege

Stone Age cave paintings, a beautiful mission and 19thcentury architecture counterbalance the no-frills adventure of exploring natural attractions, such as a crystalline bay and one of the world’s largest salt fields.

