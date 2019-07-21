The Value of Public Speaking
Does the thought of speaking publicly make you nervous? Many of you may already be sweating! Glossophobia, or speech anxiety, negatively impacts many travel entrepreneurs, yet few ever seek training.
Overcoming Fears
I am not suggesting that you become a professional speaker like me. Rather, I am suggesting that you learn how to overcome your fears and elevate your presentation skills. Since one of the most important skills of a leader is communicating, it follows that being able to speak publicly is an essential asset.
After all, what is the purpose of a good speech? It’s to influence with efficiency. Whether you are sharing interesting information (an informative speech) or delivering a sales pitch (a persuasive speech), your mission is to influence. For successful travel advisors, delivering a good public speech, be it in person or online, is a standard task.
It's What You Say
The first step to success is embracing the idea that your audience is not showing up to judge you. You are not on trial! People are there to judge what you say. They are more interested in your message. When you know what you are talking about, you deliver your message with confidence.
To capture your audience, you must validate what they may already know, remind them of what they may have forgotten and give them new ideas and information.
Dale Carnegie wrote, “There are always three speeches for every one you actually gave. The one you practiced, the one you gave, and the one you wish you gave.”
Training Opportunity
Are you interested in receiving training in basic public speaking skills so you can give better presentations? Could I help you give a speech that you have longed to deliver, yet fear keeps holding you back?
Many people are desperate to trust a travel advisor. Why not radically increase your influence with great efficiency? Possessing the skill to speak publicly will significantly elevate your success.
