‘This Too Shall Pass’
How to tread water in these uncertain times.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claire Schoeder
The coronavirus has changed our industry in ways unimaginable just several months ago. Travel between many countries is shut down, airlines are cutting their flights, cruise ships are not sailing and tours are canceled. Most agents are handling more cancellations and requests to reschedule than they are new bookings.
Uncharted Waters
The industry is in uncharted waters right now. The immediate future certainly does not look good. My favorite saying at the moment is, "This too shall pass." It might take a while, but travel will bounce back. So, it is important to improve my knowledge and keep communication strong with both clients and vendors.
Ongoing Education
I recently made a big change by leaving the agency I had been with for 23 years and joining Elevations Travel, a new boutique agency in Atlanta, Ga., which is a member of Signature Travel Network. I now have quite a bit to learn about the new amenities and programs that I can offer my clients.
You too should look at offering available through your consortium or host agency and take advantage of training courses while you have time on your hands. Vendors are also providing webinars and online training about products to recommend once the pandemic subsides.
As for staying informed, I had a Skype call with Vivienne Willison, managing director of the Fife Arms in Braemar, Scotland. We were originally supposed to meet in person at the VisitScotland Expo 2020 in Aberdeen in early April. Vivienne is one of several vendors who have reached out to me to have one-on-one conferences about properties in Scotland. The call has helped me become familiar with a hotel that I did not know well.
Reaching Out to Clients
Finally, I am reaching out to clients to simply chat. We have spoken about family, self-quarantine and our future travel plans. We have shared our concerns as well as some laughter about our efforts at keeping entertained while housebound. Travel is about relationships. Visiting with my clients by email or phone helps our relationship remain strong.
Our industry will bounce back, though how quickly remains to be seen. I am using my time to improve my knowledge and to continue to forge strong ties with both clients and vendors.
