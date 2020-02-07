Three to Sell in 2020
A look at the selling points Curacao, the Dominican Republic and St. Lucia offer your clients.
Within the past year, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic and Saint Lucia have opened new resorts and attractions while also increasing visitors’ access to intriguing culture and history, cuisine and activities.
Here’s a look at what each destination offers your clients.
Curacao
Quick Take: With its African, Caribbean and Dutch roots, Curaçao is among the most diverse destinations in the Caribbean, complementing a traditional warm-weather sand-and-sun experience. Curaçao’s many outstanding beaches range from the sheltered bay at Playa Porto Marie to the aptly named Baby Beach, whose calm, shallow blue waters make it a favorite with families.
The capital city of Willemstad is a UNESCO World Heritage site highlighted by its colorful Dutch colonial-style buildings. Its casual restaurants include Pasa Bieu, where cooks prepare meals on huge barbecue grills over charcoal-fed fires. The city’s vibrant nightlife is highlighted by world-class music events, including the North Sea Jazz Festival held annually in July.
Home Base: Several new and renovated resorts will debut in early 2020 following November’s reopening of the Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort. AMResorts’ Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino debuted Dec.15 after a $15 million renovation of the former Hilton Curaçao. The Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino also completed a renovation.
Air Access: In December, United Airlines launched weekly flights between Newark Liberty International Airport and Curaçao’s Hato International Airport. American Airlines flies from Miami to Curaçao twice daily and weekly from Charlotte. JetBlue flies between New York and Curaçao thrice weekly, while Air Canada and WestJet offer regular Curaçao flights from Toronto.
Dominican Republic
Quick Take: Although the Punta Cana resort district draws much of the attention among the Dominican Republic vacationers, the country is genuinely diverse. The Zona Colonial in the capital city of Santo Domingo features 16thcentury mansions, majestic churches and boutique hotels set in historic buildings. Founded in 1498, Santo Domingo offers quiet cobblestone streets, leafy courtyards and art shops and restaurants.
Puerto Plata, on the northern coast, features Fortaleza San Felipe, a 16th-century coastal fort with a restored amphitheater, and the Teleferico Puerto Plata Cable Car, which takes visitors to the summit of Pico Isabel de Torres.
Samana province offers palm tree-lined beaches, watersports and open-air restaurants, bars and clubs. It is also celebrated for protected eco-tourism areas and a whale-watching season that stretches between January and April.
Home Base: In Punta Cana, Playa Hotels & Resorts opened the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana resorts in November and the Hilton La Romana family resort in December. The Grand Memories Splash and Grand Memories Punta Cana properties opened in November, as did Palladium Hotel Group’s adults-only TRS Cap Cana Hotel in the Cap Cana development.
Meliá Hotels International’s Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real debuted in January 2019. Grand Sirenis Punta Cana reopened in March following a $30 million renovation. The adults-only, all-inclusive Sanctuary Cap Cana resort completed a $35 million modernization in late 2018, while the revamped, adults-only Luxury Bahia Principe Ambar reopened March 29 following a $26 million renovation.
Beyond Punta Cana, Club Med’s $100 million Michès Playa Esmeralda resort welcomed its first guests in December.
Air Access: The destination is served by American, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Southwest and United, offering regular direct flights to Punta Cana and Santo Domingo from such cities as Chicago, Miami, Newark and New York.
Saint Lucia
Quick Take: Even among picturesque Caribbean destinations, Saint Lucia is something special, with tremendous natural beauty highlighted by the lush volcanic peaks known as the Piton Mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Other earthly wonders include the island’s verdant tropical rainforest and mud baths at Sulphur Springs Park.
The island also features the annual Saint Lucia Jazz Festival, in partnership with Jazz at Lincoln Center. Active vacationers will find catamaran excursions, dune buggy and mountain-biking tours, ziplining and watersports. Travelers can sample a taste of local culture via Friday night street parties in Gros Ilet, popular with visitors and locals alike.
Home Base: Saint Lucia’s range of accommodations includes five-star hotels, all-inclusive resorts, intimate inns and value-oriented properties. Luxury options include Body Holiday, Cap Maison and Hotel Chocolat. The Jade Mountain and Ladera resorts offer suites with open fourth walls. Family options include the Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, the Royalton Saint Lucia, and Sandals Regency La Toc, Sandals Grande St. Lucian and Sandals Halcyon Beach resorts.
Air Access: American launched a second daily flight from Miami, while JetBlue increased capacity on its daily Saint Lucia flights from Boston and New York.WestJet and Air Canada also added capacity to their Saint Lucia flights from Toronto.
