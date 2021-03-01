Last updated: 10:00 PM ET, Mon March 01 2021

February 2021

Top Domestic Destinations To Recommend to Clients

USTOA has compiled a list of U.S. hot destinations for 2021

Travel Agent Terry Dale

Rattlesnake Trail, Saguaro National Park
PHOTO: Rattlesnake Trail, Saguaro National Park. (photo by Miroslav Liska/Dreamstime.com)

USTOA has compiled a list of U.S. hot destinations for 2021. Based on new tour operator member reservations, Alaska, Arizona and California tied for first, Florida and Utah tied for second and Wyoming for third.

For clients who are looking for adventure stateside this year, there are hundreds of private and escorted trips to explore. From beaches to National Parks, America offers plenty of activities for travelers right in their own backyards.

Alaska

Perfect for the adventurous traveler, Contiki’s 12-day "Grand Alaska" tour offers the opportunity to camp in the heart of nature, canoe down winding rivers, and even go ice climbing. Departures are available between June and August 2021. Rates start at $3,255.

Arizona

Insight Vacations’ eight-day "Desert Escapes of California & Arizona" package includes cooking classes, an astronomer-led stargazing experience and a walk through Saguaro National Park. Departures are available on select dates from January 2021 through February 2022. Rates start at $3,069.

