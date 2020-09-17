Travel Advisors - Put On Your Rally Cap!
Celebrate the small victories to help move past this pandemic.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Scott Koepf
With almost 40 years of experience in this business, your sales coach has never been in a game like this.
The challenges we are experiencing now dwarf any other previous hiccups the travel industry has endured. While no one knows exactly how and when we will emerge from the pandemic, we have to hold on to the fact that we will win!
Preserving
In many ways, our current reality feels like a baseball game – when your team is up for the last time and you are losing by a wide margin. There are two choices when this situation occurs. You can either consider the game lost or you can put on your rally cap.
A rally cap is a baseball cap worn inside-out to bolster a team’s belief that it can come back and win. There is no doubt that we need to put on the rally cap now and go to work.
Beating the Odds
I am not sure there is a better feeling than when a team looks like they are without a doubt going to lose, and then rally back and win. The greater the odds against the team the more exciting it is when they come together and do the unexpected.
It happens one batter at a time. When the first player gets on base there is a surge of hope that runs through the whole team and it is that momentum that leads to the desired result.
It is the same in selling travel. With your rally cap firmly in place, focus on each small victory at a time. Don’t look at the score, don’t worry about what happened before. Just focus on the next pitch.
Small Steps
Find the small victories – a saved booking, a new booking, another advisor’s success story – and visualize them as small steps forward to create the momentum to a comeback from what is a currently lopsided score.
There is hope, and we have to believe that as an industry we will come back – and that you, as an advisor you will hit the walk-off home run.
So put on your rally cap and swing for the fences. We are going to win this game!
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS