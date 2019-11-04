Last updated: 10:00 PM ET, Mon November 04 2019

Traveling Forward

Mark Murphy's farewell to Agent at Home and TravelPulse.

Mark Murphy hosting the 2018 Travvy Awards
PHOTO: Mark Murphy hosts the 2018 Travvy Awards from New York City's Gotham Hall. (photo courtesy of travAlliancemedia)

More than 17 years ago I started on a journey in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks to build a media company focused on travel and travel agents. Investors I engaged thought it was a harebrained idea, leading me to uproot my family in Westchester County, N.Y., and relocate 120 miles away to the suburbs of Philadelphia.

My kids were three and five years old at the time, and my wife was less than five years removed from her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. The reason for the move was simple: If the business didn’t work out, I would be able to lower my costs and take care of my family no matter what the future held.

Indeed, the funding for the business came almost exclusively from the equity in the house I sold in Rye, N.Y., and personal savings. At the time, “Going All In” wasn’t a reference to poker, but that’s exactly what I did.

It probably had a lot to do with being raised in a large family of seven kids, spread over two decades, and a competitive mindset that led me to Lehigh University on a basketball scholarship. My basketball days were far behind me, but the competitive spirit wasn’t.

The “game” of being an entrepreneur fueled that need to compete, albeit in a different way from the physical demands of a sport. These demands were met with creativity, risk and reward – the reward of seeing brands being born, the needs of agents being met and the ability to win in the marketplace.

When you speak to the right travel advisor, with the right message and in the right medium, you have a clear formula for success.

AGENTatHOME started with an idea to meet the needs of a growing segment of the distribution system and continues to succeed today because of the great people that put their hearts and souls into every issue, especially Theresa Norton, its editor in chief.

She has led the publication for many years and is well known by all of you, along with our team of editors, writers and designers.

This is my final column, as I sold travAlliancemedia on October 4. I leave you in great hands and with a great team, as I Travel Forward to my next stage.

Wishing you continued success.

