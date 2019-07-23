Triple Your Clients’ Fun With Iguassu Destination
Get to know all the ins and outs of Iguassu with Travel Agent Academy.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Linda Truilo
Iguassu Destination offers the unique opportunity to tempt adventure-loving clients with three countries in a single small area, boasting one of the most stunning natural attractions in the world: the Iguassu Falls, in the tri-border region of Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay.
Famous for their beauty and sheer magnitude—1.7 miles wide (twice the width of Niagara Falls) and comprising 275 individual waterfalls—the Iguassu Falls are a popular but brief stop on many itineraries. Knowledgeable agents, however, can craft a longer, meaningful stay for clients interested in everything from nature exploration to indigenous culture, environmental technology to food and wine, water sports to casinos, together with the Spanish- and Portuguese-influenced cultures of the three host countries.
Learn how to sell this amazingly rich destination in the Travel Agent Academy’s newly launched Iguassu Academy course.
Paint the Picture
Filled with exciting videos and colorful photos, the course shows what it’s like to ride a speedboat right up to the falls, spot a jaguar or meet a toucan in the Atlantic rainforest, attend a Guaraní welcome ceremony or take in the music and dances of Latin America. You will quickly learn how to bring these activities to life and discover the many other ways visitors can experience the falls and explore the surrounding areas.
Cater to Interests
While Brazil and Argentina are the gateways into Iguassu National Park, the neighboring cities in all three countries cater to a wide range of interests:
Foz Do Iguacu, Brazil
Home to family-friendly attractions like the bird sanctuary Parque das Aves, Valley of the Dinosaurs and Dreamland Wax Museum. Adults will also enjoy Guaraní ceremonies, authentic eateries and cultural entertainment. All should visit nearby Itaipu Dam, the world’s largest hydroelectric plant in energy production.
Puerto Iguazu, Argentina
Known for its nightlife, casino, cuisine (especially chorizo steaks), fine wines and shopping (perfumes, leather jackets, fine suits).
Ciudad del Este, Paraguay
Offers eco-adventures at its own waterfall site, Monday Falls, and appeals to interests in shopping, casinos, popular medicine and Guaraní culture.
